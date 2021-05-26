 Skip to main content
Follow the Beer and Wine Trail in 2021 for Walworth County's best craft beverages

Beer & Wine Trail

Using their smart devices, participants in the Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail can taste what the local craft beverage scene has to offer — at a discount, with the chance to win prizes.

 Contributed, Regional News

This summer, the area’s best craft beverages will be featured along the Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail.

Participants in the new passport program by the Walworth County Visitors Bureau can use their smart devices to log in for discounts and prizes as they sample what the county’s thriving craft beverage scene has to offer.

The Beer and Wine Trail uses state-of-the-art interactive mobile passport technology. Trail passes are delivered via text message and email, no app download required. To sign up, go to www.explore.visitwalworthcounty.com.

The passport features various breweries and wineries around the county, including Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., Staller Estate Winery and The Runaway Microbrewery.

Participating locations will offer discounts on local craft beverages. Upon visiting locations along the Trail, visitors will accumulate points and unlock different tiers of prizes.

“We are thrilled to work with our local breweries and wineries to market the Beer and Wine Trail, and to spearhead a collaboration that will set us apart as a unique craft beer and wine destination,” said Tim Malenock, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau.

The Beer and Wine Trail launched Wednesday, May 26. The program will run throughout 2021.

