Fontana author releases new inspirational book

A new book by Dr. Judith Rolfs offers help to those looking to better connect with God.

Rolfs, of Fontana, has written numerous books, ranging from mysteries and children’s fiction to works on child development and family relationships.

A former teacher and counselor, she holds a doctorate degree in psychology and has written over 20 books since 1985.

In “God’s Near,” Rolfs intends to open doors for those seeking a stronger connection to God.

“This is for anyone serious about desiring a new or better relationship with the Almighty,” she said in a recent statement. “You’ve heard it said, ‘You don’t need a religion, you need a relationship,’ and that involves heart-opening talk, person-to-God and He to you. ‘God’s Near’ helps reach that goal.”

Rolfs said words and thoughts to Him can flood one’s daily worship as they read and meditate using her inspirational work.

The book “opens a spiritual highway for you to God,” she said.

“God’s Near” is available locally at the following places.

Angelus Home & Garden 325 Kenosha St., Walworth.

Dust Bunny Books, 152 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Rolfs’ book is also available to purchase from Amazon or Barnes & Noble.