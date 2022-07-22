Fontana's Reid Park once again the lobster & steak spot July 30

FONTANA — Dubbed the “biggest social event in the area,” the 38th Annual Lobster Boil-Steak Fry is Saturday, July 30, at Reid Park.
Food, beer, live music and drive-through service are all part of the event, which is hosted by the Big Foot Lions Club.
Those looking for lobster will be treated to a 14-oz. Canadian cold water tail, while steaks are 14-oz. Black Angus Ribeye, supplied by Lake Geneva Country Meats.
Each dinner arrives with boiled potatoes, onions, peas, drawn butter, rolls and cookies.
Drive-through at the Park House is from 2 to 7 p.m. Main dining in the park is 2 to 8 p.m.
Before the main dining, live music will be performed from noon to 11:30 p.m.
Livin Large plays from noon to 3 p.m. The Mr. Myers Band performs from 4 to 7 p.m. The Eddie Butts Band takes to the stage from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
A beer tent will serve Miller and Coors products, plus wine. A sandwich tent is serving hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water.
Tickets are $60 for the lobster, $30 for steak.
To purchase tickets, go to
www.bigfootlionsclub.org or visit Daniels Foods in Walworth, Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana or see any Lions Club member.
Advance tickets sales go until noon July 30.
For more information, contact Andy Pearce, Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry chairman, at 262-215-5550.
World of tiny wonders: 19 photos from the fairy garden of Lake Geneva's Susie Kagel
At work in the garden
A fairy at work in her garden, located in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Large garden
It may be filled with tiny things, but the fairy garden in front of Susie and Bob Kagel’s home is large, as Eloise (left) and Lily Baertschy discovered one summer afternoon.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Fairies
Two fairy women reading books on a pleasant summer day in Susie Kagel's tiny garden, where various dioramas mingle with creeping thyme, Scotch moss and more.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Standing tall
Ten-year-old Eloise (left) and 8-year-old Lily Baertschy explore the garden of miniatures at Susie Kagel’s residence in the Townline Trails residence.
Steve Targo PHOTOS, Regional News
Animal friends
The wildlife area seems to be a big hit with those who stop by to check out Susie Kagel’s fairy garden.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Susie Kagel
“I love to make people happy and make them smile and just think about something that’s fun,” said Susie Kagel, about why she creates a garden of miniatures in her front yard each year.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Under the succulents
A pair of Hawaiian fairy musicians appear to be putting on a show under a trellis of succulents.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Wild world
Orangutans, kangaroos, monkeys, antelopes and more play in the wild, while in the background, Eloise and Lily Baertschy discuss what they found in Susie Kagel's fairy garden.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Tiny golf
That one can even see the foot pedals in the golf cart shows Susie Kagel’s keen attention to detail.
Steve Targo, Regional
The tea house
An example of Susie Kagel’s creativity is this tea house. To create it, Kagel used the rim off the face of a small clock for the window and a rattan ...
Steve Targo, Regional News
One summer afternoon
A fairy and a dog enjoy the day in Susie Kagel's garden of miniatures.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Animal kingdom
Steve Targo, Regional News
Turtles
Even turtles can be found in Susie Kagel’s garden of tiny wonders.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Mermaid party & trouble up river
Mermaids, seals and dolphins appear to be having a great time down the river, but further up it looks like a shark and a giant octopus are attacking a ship. On the left, one might even spy a narwhal lurking in the waters.
Steve Targo, Regional News
A popular garden
Susie Kagel’s fairy garden draws people daily. It is especially popular with children. (Left) Lily and Eloise Baertschy were entranced by the different scenes and dioramas of the garden, which takes up most of Kagel’s front yard.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Susie's Beach Bar
Head to Susie's Beach Bar in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel, where dogs, fairies and mermaids like to hang out.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Volleyball in the pool
Steve Targo, Regional News
Car show
That’s right, there’s a car show in Susie Kagel’s fairy garden, featuring numerous classic sports cars. Well, they’re actually toy cars, but don’t tell the fairies that.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Welcome
No, this is not some Wisconsin farm road. It's a scene in the fairy garden of Susie Kagel.
Steve Targo, Regional News
