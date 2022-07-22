Fontana's Reid Park once again the lobster & steak spot July 30

FONTANA — Dubbed the “biggest social event in the area,” the 38th Annual Lobster Boil-Steak Fry is Saturday, July 30, at Reid Park.

Food, beer, live music and drive-through service are all part of the event, which is hosted by the Big Foot Lions Club.

Those looking for lobster will be treated to a 14-oz. Canadian cold water tail, while steaks are 14-oz. Black Angus Ribeye, supplied by Lake Geneva Country Meats.

Each dinner arrives with boiled potatoes, onions, peas, drawn butter, rolls and cookies.

Drive-through at the Park House is from 2 to 7 p.m. Main dining in the park is 2 to 8 p.m.

Before the main dining, live music will be performed from noon to 11:30 p.m.

Livin Large plays from noon to 3 p.m. The Mr. Myers Band performs from 4 to 7 p.m. The Eddie Butts Band takes to the stage from 7 to 11:30 p.m.

A beer tent will serve Miller and Coors products, plus wine. A sandwich tent is serving hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water.

Tickets are $60 for the lobster, $30 for steak.

To purchase tickets, go to www.bigfootlionsclub.org or visit Daniels Foods in Walworth, Chuck’s Lakeshore Inn in Fontana or see any Lions Club member.

Advance tickets sales go until noon July 30.

For more information, contact Andy Pearce, Lions Club Lobster Boil-Steak Fry chairman, at 262-215-5550.