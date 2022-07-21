Food, auction & quilts return to Elkhorn area for Lutherdale Fest

ELKHORN — The 36th Annual Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction is Saturday, Aug. 13.

The outdoor event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until all the quilts are sold. The quilt auction, conducted by professional auctioneer Gary Finley, starts at 10 a.m.

More than 300 donated quilts of all sizes, from baby to king size, wall hangings and table runners, were handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho and Florida. Some are completely hand quilted. View the quilts on-line at www.lutherdale.org. Silent bids are welcome on-line as well.

A Look Inside the Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction will be Thursday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quilt Preview will be Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m., with silent bids accepted on both Quilts and Silent Auction Items. Lutherdale’s Wisconsin Fish Fry will be available for inside and outside dining or carryout. Meal tickets are $18 adults and $10 ages 10 and younger. Online silent bidding for quilts ends Aug. 12 at midnight.

The Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction began in 1987. While the event has evolved dramatically over the past 36 years, one thing has remained constant — the legacy of love.

Quilter groups, guild, and individuals continue to bless Lutherdale with their extraordinary gifts of time and talent. On Aug. 13, experience a presentation on the history and impact of the Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction. Enjoy a delicious lunch and spend the afternoon viewing this year’s gorgeous quilts. The cost is $20. Register on-line at www.lutherdale.org, in person at Lutherdale, or call (262) 742-2352 for paper registration.

On Aug. 13, the menu features an entrée choice of BBQ sandwich or turkey wrap, with sides of potato salad, applesauce, cookie and bottled water for $10. Gluten-free and vegetarian options for the meal deal will be available upon request.

There will also be an a la carte menu of brats, hot dogs, popcorn, candy, snacks, and beverages. All food will be served near the auction area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special opportunities, both Friday night and Saturday, include:

Silent Auction with gift certificates from local area businesses, theme baskets, and specialty items.

Gift Gallery with homemade items, honey, maple syrup, clothing, and baked goods.

Table sales filled with craft supplies, fabric, patterns, and other notions at great prices.

Funds raised from this event are being supplemented by Thrivent Financial Action Teams and the local Thrivent Financial Shoreline Group: Bill Duesterbeck, Scott Herrmann, Josh Duesterbeck, Kristen Lafranzo, Kate Abbe, Diane Kennedy Nopenz, and Joe DeCiccio.

Lutherdale Bible Camp is located at N7891 U.S. Highway 12, just 7 miles north of Elkhorn, on the Lauderdale Lakes. Free admission. Free parking.

For more information, call Lutherdale at 262-742-2352 or visit website at www.lutherdale.org

Lutherdale Bible Camp is a not-for-profit organization, accredited by the American Camp Association, serves all denominations, non-profits, school groups, and more.