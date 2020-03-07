For golfers: A passport to savings

Golf passport

Discounts at 10 area golf courses await those who have the Walworth County Visitors Bureau’s 2020 Golf Passport.

Thirty rounds of golf for $149.95.

A savings of over $2,850 is what the Walworth County Visitors Bureau’s 2020 Golf Passport offers.

This year’s passport opens up deals at Abbey Springs Golf Club, Alpine Valley Resort, Country Club Estates Golf Club, Delbrook Golf Course, Evergreen Country Club, Geneva National Resort, Grand Geneva Resort, Hawk’s View Golf Club, Lake Lawn Resort and — new this year — Nippersink Golf Resort.

For each course, the passport contains two certificates for Complimentary Greens Fees to be used in either the spring or the fall, as well as one certificate for Buy One Greens Fee, Get One Free to be used during the summer.

To purchase, visit www.LakeGenevaGolfTrail.com/passport/ or the Walworth County Travel Information Center, which is located at 2375 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

For more about the Lake Geneva Area Golf Trail, visit www.LakeGenevaGolfTrail.com.

The Walworth County Visitors Bureau is a non-profit, 501©6 organization.

The bureau is the official destination marketing organization for Walworth County.

The center is open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, call 262-728-6000 or go to VisitWalworthCounty.com.

