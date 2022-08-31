For the love of mushrooms: The unique appeal of River Valley Ranch

TOWN OF WHEATLAND — A whim compels many to set foot inside the River Valley Ranch shop, and by the time they leave, a new smile has grown across their faces and their lives may even be changed for the better.

Since 1976, River Valley Ranch has been growing various mushrooms, vegetables and herbs. The farm shop at the corner of Highway 50 and 60th Street has attracted passersby since the 1980s with its folksy style and eclectic array of tasty foods.

The giant, hand-painted mushroom on the west wall of the shop and the road signs along Highway 50 advertising such things as garden compost and vegan tamales are eye-catching, especially for highway motorists lulled into a trance by the rural landscape between Lake Geneva and Kenosha.

Dave Winkler, of Silver Lake, said he decided to finally check out the shop after driving by it a few times. He wanted lunch and left with a new experience in the form of a great-tasting drink he wouldn’t have guessed even existed — dandelion ginger sparkling water.

Something else Winkler just learned during his first visit in the River Valley Ranch Farm Store is that there was a company in Kenosha that made coffee. The store stocks products from East View Coffee Co.

“I’d like to see more places like this that feature locally produced food and goods like coffee,” said Winkler.

While Winkler learned some things during his first trip to the store, Aileen Berrios quickly discovered that she wanted to work there on her initial visit.

Berrios was house-shopping with her fiancé in the Burlington area when they happened across the shop. On the receipt for her purchase was a printed message that River Valley Ranch was seeking employees.

She said once they moved into the area, she had to apply. She’s been an employee there since January.

“It’s funny because when I first got here, I hated mushrooms,” Berrios said. “Now, I love it! I cook them in everything now.”

Kristen Davis said she has always been a “mushroom girl.” She brings River Valley Ranch mushrooms to the South Shore Farmers Market in Milwaukee.

Those with a mind and a taste for mushrooms can become fast friends. Once people start talking mushrooms at the market, “the next thing you know it’s over a 20-minute conversation,” said Davis.

Jenny Brown said River Valley Ranch is one of the last standing area growers of the types of mushrooms that can be found in the store, which include Portabella, Cremini, White Button, Shiitake and Oyster.

"There are more exotic growers now than there used to be, but I think we're one of the last of the Agaricus, which is the white Cremini Portabella," she said.

The general manager who oversees the shop, garden and farmers market operations, Brown has worked at River Valley Ranch for 28 years.

She said the farm is “the base of the business,” which spans both sides of the Wisconsin-Illinois border.

River Valley Ranch has facilities in Chicago, while in the Town of Wheatland are the farm store and the gardens and processing area near the store.

River Valley Ranch began with Lucille and Bill Rose in 1976, on a farm near the Fox River. Today, their son, Eric, is the owner.

The mushrooms are all processed by hand. At the Wheatland operation, they generally process about two crops of mushrooms a week.

“It takes us about 65 days to get to this stage, where we can actually harvest,” said Brown, while touring the rows of mushroom beds in the processing area.

The farm was growing Portabella mushrooms since before they became popular, said Brown. Lion’s mane mushrooms — itself the subject of a new mushroom trend — is also being grown at River Valley Ranch.

“It also doesn’t have a very long shelf life, so to be able to grow it here gives us a bit more time,” Brown said. “Having to buy it from other people, it’s almost past its prime by the time we get it.”

River Valley Ranch makes about 30 different products at River Valley Ranch, all from scratch — dips and spreads, granola, salsa, hot sauce, Bloody Mary mix, and frozen foods such as mushroom patties and vegan tamales, among others.

In the farm store are both River Valley Ranch products and items from places like Simple Bakery in Lake Geneva, which is where the store receives the dough for its cookies that are baked fresh every day.

Perhaps the most unique thing about River Valley Ranch is not just the store itself, but the predilection for not using chemicals or preservatives.

“The only preservatives we use are either vinegar or key lime juice, so anything else we make we just freeze right away,” she said. “We want to keep it natural.”

Such is the way for the group of people who work at River Valley Ranch, a place where the staff does not just seem like co-workers, but friends who are learning more about the foods they eat and sell as they impart their wisdom onto new customers.

“I will know now more about mushrooms than I ever have for the rest of my life,” said Davis.

The River Valley Ranch Farm Store is located at 39900 60th St., Town of Wheatland. For more information, call 262-539-3555, email team@rvrvalley.com or visit rvrvalley.com.