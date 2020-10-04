Foundation workshops feature well-known artists

Learn to paint with pastels and watercolors without leaving the house.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation will be hosting two online workshops this fall, featuring nationally known pastel and watercolor artists.

Each two-day workshop will feature demonstrations, dialogues, personal feedback and online critiques.

The Virtual Landscape Pastel Workshop is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18. Each day, the workshop is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with online critiquing from 4 to 6 p.m.

The workshop will be taught by award-winning pastel artist Nancie King Mertz, www.NancieKingMertz.com. It is open to artists of all levels, including beginners.

Cost for the pastel workshop is $200 for foundation members, $225 for non-members.

A watercolor painting workshop is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15.

Each day, the workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon.

The workshop features nationally known artist/instructor Spencer Meagher, www.spencermeagherfineart.com.

Meagher specializes in strong design and understanding values as a solid foundation for successful painting.