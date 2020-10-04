Foundation workshops feature well-known artists

Learn to paint with pastels and watercolors without leaving the house.
The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation will be hosting two online workshops this fall, featuring nationally known pastel and watercolor artists.
Each two-day workshop will feature demonstrations, dialogues, personal feedback and online critiques.
The Virtual Landscape Pastel Workshop is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18. Each day, the workshop is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with online critiquing from 4 to 6 p.m.
The workshop will be taught by award-winning pastel artist Nancie King Mertz, www.NancieKingMertz.com. It is open to artists of all levels, including beginners.
Cost for the pastel workshop is $200 for foundation members, $225 for non-members.
A watercolor painting workshop is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15.
Each day, the workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon.
The workshop features nationally known artist/instructor Spencer Meagher, www.spencermeagherfineart.com.
Meagher specializes in strong design and understanding values as a solid foundation for successful painting.
He will provide real-time feedback and instruction as participants work, plus demonstrations of various techniques.
The cost is $100 for foundation members, $125 for non-members.
Visit the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation at www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org/workshops to register and for more details.
Contact Bonnie Siegel at bonnie.siegel@gmail.com with questions.
