Founder of 'industrial strength' river clean-up organization comes to Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free inspiration talk from the 2013 CNN Hero of the Year Sept. 13 at George Williams College.

The general public can hear a presentation from Chad Pegracke in the Seabury Room at the college, 350 Constance Blvd., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

As the founder of America’s only “industrial strength” river clean-up organization, Pegracke will share a compelling, uplifting, and inspiring story about growing up on the river and how his river experiences led to his unique vision to clean up the Mississippi River.

In 1998 at the age of 23, Pegracke founded Living Lands & Waters. Today, the organization has grown to include a full staff and a fleet of equipment. The crew conducts cleanups in an average of nine states a year along the Mississippi, Illinois and Ohio rivers, as well as many of their tributaries.

During his presentation, Chad will take the audience out on one of the world’s greatest rivers — a journey filled with endless challenges and gripping adventures.

Registration is free but seating is limited. People can register to attend at tinyurl.com/ChadSept13.

The event is co-sponsored by George Williams College of Aurora University, Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge, Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, Kettle Moraine Land Trust, Hey & Associates, ILM Environments, Aquarius Systems, Friends of the Fox River, Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and the Nippersink Watershed Association.

Located in southern Walworth County and northern McHenry County, Hackmatack is celebrating 10 years since its start in 2012.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages an unparalleled network of public lands and waters called the National Wildlife Refuge System. With more than 560 refuges spanning the country, this system protects iconic species and provides some of the best wildlife viewing opportunities on Earth.

Hackmatack is the system’s 561st refuge.

The mission of Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge is to conserve and enhance the natural and cultural resources, rural character and scenic beauty of the Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge and to connect people to these resources.