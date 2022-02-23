Four places to play pickleball this winter in Lake Geneva area

Simple to learn, easy to play and quick to become competitive, pickleball is a popular sport this winter in the Lake Geneva area.

That’s right, you don’t have to wait until summer to play pickleball. Here are four area locations that offer a facility. One also has equipment, and another can serve you food and drinks after the game.

Pickleball combines elements of other games played with a racket, using a paddle to hit a plastic ball with holes in it over a slightly modified tennis net on a badminton-sized court.

While it can be played inside or out, there are some places to play it indoors in Walworth County.

Pier 290

Location: 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Not only has Pier 290 added a pickleball court this winter, it offers an extensive explanation of the origin of the game and how to play it as well as booking links at its site, pier290.com. Players can even have food and drinks served at the game.

Cost: Singles or doubles in pickleball are $10 per one-hour slot.

Big Foot Recreation District

Location: Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.

Players of all skill levels are welcome in the Adult Drop-In Pickleball League, which is in the east gym until June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Participants need a special ID from the Recreation Office. Paddles and pickleballs can be provided if needed. Visit bigfootrecreation.org or call 262-275-2117 for more details.

Lake Geneva Tennis

Location: 630 Veterans Pkwy., Lake Geneva.

Pickleball lessons, open play and a special pickleball membership option allowing free open plays, discounts, five guest passes and more. A five-week pickleball league starts Thursday, Feb. 24.

Cost: Varies, with lower costs given to those with specific memberships. Example: For the league, it’s $100 for pickleball members $125 for those with tennis memberships and $150 for non-members. Visit lakegenevatennis.com for more details.

Geneva Lakes Family YMCA

Location: 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Open pickleball hours Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturday, 7 to 8:30 a.m. For more, visit genevalake symca.org.

