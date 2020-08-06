Four writers new to Authorfest this year

There are four newcomers to this year’s Authorfest, which is taking place online this year up through Aug. 13.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Geneva Library and Breadloaf Books, the sixth annual Authorfest features 24 writers in total.

Patrons may get acquainted with new writers as well as visit their favorite authors and their books via the Lake Geneva Library website, lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

Authors new to the event are:

Non-fiction writer Monette Bebow-Reinhard, of Beloit, who just released “From Lincoln to Trump: A Political Transformation.” Her Authorfest entry offers a free Bonanza novel, “Cartwright Saga.”

Maureen Leurck, of suburban Chicago, who set her books “Cicada Summer” and “Monarch Manor” in the Lake Geneva area she grew up visiting.

Victoria Noe, who may be the first author to focus on women and their contributions to the HIV/AIDS community. Her latest book is “Fag Hags, Divas and Moms: The Legacy of Straight Women in the AIDS Community.”