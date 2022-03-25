Free community breakfast at Chapel on the Hill

TOWN OF LINN — Chapel on the Hill Community Church will host a free community breakfast Saturday, April 9.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until food is gone.

Breakfast will be in Chapel on the Hill’s Parish Hall, located at N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn.

A kids table for crafts and fun will also be part of the event.

Goodwill offerings appreciate.

The Parish Hall is fully accessible.

For more information, call the Chapel office at 262-245-9122 Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information is also available by emailing chapelonthehill1@gmail.com.