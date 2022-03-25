 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free community breakfast at Chapel on the Hill

Chapel on the Hill

Chapel on the Hill is having a community breakfast April 9.

 File photo, Regional News

TOWN OF LINN — Chapel on the Hill Community Church will host a free community breakfast Saturday, April 9.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until food is gone.

Breakfast will be in Chapel on the Hill’s Parish Hall, located at N2482 Cisco Road, Town of Linn.

A kids table for crafts and fun will also be part of the event.

Goodwill offerings appreciate.

The Parish Hall is fully accessible.

For more information, call the Chapel office at 262-245-9122 Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information is also available by emailing chapelonthehill1@gmail.com.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

11 of the most controversial outfits in Oscars history