Free concerts! Hear everything from classical to rock in Lake Geneva area parks

Only two things can improve a concert — having it outdoors and not being charged for admission.

All summer long, there are free concerts in parks in Lake Geneva and Delavan.

While the free shows have already begun at the Phoenix Park Bandshell in Delavan, the Lake Geneva Concerts In The Park series begins later this month.

Located in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, Concerts In The Park shows are Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.

Following is the Concerts In The Park schedule.

Ivy Ford Band — June 30.

The Tony Ocean Show with special guest Bill Serritella — July 7.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — July 14.

Would You Kindly? — July 21.

“Cry! Cry! Cry!” Johnny Cash tribute with Jonny Lyons — July 28.

Alex Meixner Band — Aug. 4.

Wise Farm Production Roots Night, with Wise Jennings and Good Morning Bedlam — Aug. 11.

Go to visitlakegeneva.com or the Visit Lake Geneva Facebook page for updates and more details on the Concerts In The Park series.

Phoenix Park Bandshell

The season’s free concerts kicked off Memorial Day weekend at the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan.

Highlights of the free concert season include:

7th Heaven — June 11 at 7 p.m.

Petty Union, a Tom Petty tribute — June 18, 7 p.m.

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute — June 25, 7 p.m.

Elmhurst University Jazz Band — June 27, 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle Community Band — July 1, 7 p.m.

Captain Fantastic — July 2, 7 p.m.

Celebration of Freedom with Fresh Horses, a Garth Brooks tribute — 6 p.m.

Joe 2.0 — July 9, 7 p.m.

Piper Road Spring Band — July 15, 7 p.m.

Tallan, a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute — July 16, 7 p.m.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — July 17, 4 p.m.

Take It Easy, an Eagles tribute — July 23, 7 p.m.

Tony Rocker and the Comeback Special Band, an Elvis Presley tribute — July 30, 7 p.m.

Ladies Must Swing — Aug. 5, 7 p.m.

The Britins, a Beatles tribute — Aug. 6, 7 p.m.

Covert Red — Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

Soul Sacrifice, a Santana tribute — Aug. 20, 7 p.m.

Hypnotized, a Fleetwood Mac tribute — Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

Gabriel Sanchez: The Prince Experience, a Prince tribute — Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Strutter, a Kiss tribute — Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

Visit phoenixparkbandshell.com for a full schedule and updates.

