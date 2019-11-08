Free movies for veterans Nov. 11 at Emagine

TOWN OF LYONS — Emagine Geneva Lakes is offering free movies to active and veteran military members Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.

Along with other Emagine theaters in Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan, the Geneva Lakes location is allowing those with a military ID free movie tickets for themselves and one guest.

"The military are instrumental to the vitality of this country and Emagine shows its appreciation by honoring military members on this special day," the theater company states in a press release.

To obtain free tickets Nov. 11, military ID must be presented at the box office — not online.

Emagine Geneva Lakes is located at 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons.

Visit www.emagine-entertainment.com for more details.