Free movies indoors & out in Burlington

Moo-vie at Burlington Plaza

Moo-vie the Cow, the Plaza Theater mascot, encouraging passing motorists to honk. The theater reopens June 12. 

BURLINGTON — Miss the drive-in or a good old-fashioned movie house? How about doing both this weekend, for free?

Reopening Friday, June 12, is Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 

The theater will be open from June 12 to Sunday, June 14, for free screenings of the 1989 film "Batman" and the 2018 animated adventure "Smallfoot."

"Batman" screenings begin June 12 at 1:50 p.m., while "Smallfoot" showings start at 2:30 p.m.

Visit plaza4.com for more information, including movie schedules.

Want to see "Batman" outside?

On Saturday, June 13, the Burlington Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a showing of the film for Plaza Theater Pop-Up Movie Night.

The film beings at 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Reineman's True Value, 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 

"Batman" will be shown on an outdoor inflatable screen 17 feet wide, 9 feet high. 

Audiences can watch the film in or outside their vehicles, while social distancing guidelines will be employed. 

Visit Plaza Theater or Burlington Kiwanis Club Facebook pages for more details. 

