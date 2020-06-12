Free movies indoors & out in Burlington

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.
Moo-vie the Cow, the Plaza Theater mascot, encouraging passing motorists to honk. The theater reopens June 12.
Contributed, Regional News
BURLINGTON — Miss the drive-in or a good old-fashioned movie house? How about doing both this weekend, for free?
Reopening Friday, June 12, is Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.
The theater will be open from June 12 to Sunday, June 14, for free screenings of the 1989 film "Batman" and the 2018 animated adventure "Smallfoot."
"Batman" screenings begin June 12 at 1:50 p.m., while "Smallfoot" showings start at 2:30 p.m.
Visit
plaza4.com for more information, including movie schedules.
Want to see "Batman" outside?
On Saturday, June 13, the Burlington Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a showing of the film for Plaza Theater Pop-Up Movie Night.
The film beings at 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Reineman's True Value, 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.
"Batman" will be shown on an outdoor inflatable screen 17 feet wide, 9 feet high.
Audiences can watch the film in or outside their vehicles, while social distancing guidelines will be employed.
Visit Plaza Theater or Burlington Kiwanis Club Facebook pages for more details.
1. "Inception"
Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller “Inception” stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a person who can steal secrets from others while they sleep. Rated PG-13.
Courtesy The Studios
2. "Noctural Animals
“Nocturnal Animals” stars Amy Adams and is based on the novel “Tony and Susan” by Austin Wright. Rated R.
Courtesy, The Studios
3. "Black Swan"
“Black Swan” landed its star, Natalie Portman, a Best Actress Oscar. Rated R.
Courtesy, The Studios
4. "Hereditary"
Writer/director Ari Aster’s horror film “Hereditary” stars Toni Collette and Milly Shapiro (pictured). Rated R.
Courtesy, The Studios
5. "O.J.: Made in America"
The nearly eight-hour “O.J.: Made in America” documentary received a Best Documentary Oscar. Rated TV-MA, as it debuted on television.
Courtesy, The Studios
6. "Burning"
Jong-seo Jun stars in the Korean film “Burning,” which also features Steven Yuen of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” Not rated.
Courtesy photos, The Studios
7. "Mother!"
Oscar winners Javier Bardem (left) and Jennifer Lawrence star in “Mother!” Rated R.
Courtesy, The Studios
8. "Spring Breakers"
The first R-rated movie starring singer-actress Selena Gomez was the controversial “Spring Breakers.”
Courtesy, The Studios
9. "Looper"
Bruce Willis (left) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in the time-travel sci-fi thriller “Looper.” Rated R.
Courtesy, The Studios
10. "The Gift"
(From left) Rebecca Hall, Jason Bateman and Joel Edgerton starred in the 2015 thriller “The Gift,” which Edgerton also wrote and directed. Rated R.
Courtesy, The Studios
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!