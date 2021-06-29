 Skip to main content
Free movies playing in July in downtown Lake Geneva

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” plays July 10.

Catch free movies Saturdays in July at Geneva Theater.

Located at 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva, the theater is showing recent blockbusters at no cost to audiences.

On July 3, the theater will play “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is screening July 10, and “A Dog’s Way Home” will be shown July 17.

Showtimes for free Saturday movies are 1 and 3:30 p.m.

“Spider-Man” was the 2019 Marvel film following “Avengers: Endgame,” in which the titular hero played by Tom Holland does battle with Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Also featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Zendaya as MJ, Spider-Man’s girlfriend, the film is rated PG-13.

2017’s “Jumanji” starred Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart. The comedy adventure is rated PG-13.

The 2019 family adventure “A Dog’s Way Home” starred Ashley Judd and Jonah Hauer-King. Following a stray dog that makes a 400-mile journey to find its owner, “A Dog’s Way Home” is rated PG.

Visit geneva4.com for more information.

