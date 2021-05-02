Free music & movies this summer at Delavan's Phoenix Park

DELAVAN — Rock, jazz, classical and other styles of music highlight the 2021 schedule of free concerts at the Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Located at the corner of 2nd and Washington streets in Delavan, the bandshell kicks off the season Saturday, May 22, with Jazz in the Park, courtesy of Delavan and Darien schools.

There is something booked nearly every weekend, with the season drawing to a close mid September with a Pink Floyd tribute act.

Numerous other tributes and original artists are on the Phoenix Park Bandshell schedule, as well as a few movie showings.

Following is the schedule, which was announced last week by Visit Delavan.

May 22: Jazz in the Park, Delavan-Darien schools, 1 to 3 p.m.

May 29: Gimmie Skynyrd, a Lynard Skynyrd tribute, 7 p.m.

June 5: The Britins, a Beatles tribute, 7 p.m.

June 11: Movies in the Park series kicks off with “Karate Kid,” 8:45 p.m.

June 12: Too Hype Crew, hip hop tribute, 7 p.m.