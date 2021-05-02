Free music & movies this summer at Delavan's Phoenix Park

DELAVAN — Rock, jazz, classical and other styles of music highlight the 2021 schedule of free concerts at the Phoenix Park Bandshell.
Located at the corner of 2nd and Washington streets in Delavan, the bandshell kicks off the season Saturday, May 22, with Jazz in the Park, courtesy of Delavan and Darien schools.
There is something booked nearly every weekend, with the season drawing to a close mid September with a Pink Floyd tribute act.
Numerous other tributes and original artists are on the Phoenix Park Bandshell schedule, as well as a few movie showings.
Following is the schedule, which was announced last week by Visit Delavan.
May 22: Jazz in the Park, Delavan-Darien schools, 1 to 3 p.m.
May 29: Gimmie Skynyrd, a Lynard Skynyrd tribute, 7 p.m.
June 5: The Britins, a Beatles tribute, 7 p.m.
June 11: Movies in the Park series kicks off with “Karate Kid,” 8:45 p.m.
June 12: Too Hype Crew, hip hop tribute, 7 p.m.
June 13: Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, 4 p.m.
June 19: Dancing Queen, ABBA tribute, 7 p.m.
June 25: Dance lessons, swing by English Swanson, 6 p.m.; and Jack Farina Swing Band, 7 p.m.
June 26: Piano Man, tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John, 7 p.m.
June 27: Dance lessons and contest by Dance Factory, noon; and rockabilly act Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 1 p.m.
July 3: Joe 2.0, 7 p.m.
July 4: Take It Easy, an Eagles tribute, 5 p.m.
July 9: Movies in the Park, “Little Rascals,” 8:30 p.m.
July 10: Soul Sacrifice, a Santana tribute, 7 p.m.
July 17: One Foot in the Groove, a Chicago tribute, 7 p.m.
July 18: Prestijio, 3 p.m.
July 23: Under Siege, 7 p.m.
July 24: Rare Element, 7 p.m.
July 31: Tony Rocker and the Come Back Tour, an Elvis Presley tribute, 7 p.m.
Aug. 7: Petty Union, a Tom Petty tribute, 7 p.m.
Aug. 13: Piper Road Spring Band, 7 p.m.
Aug. 14: Reverend Raven & the Chain Smoking Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy, 7 p.m.
Aug. 20: Movies in the Park, “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 21: Out of the Blues, an Electric Light Orchestra tribute, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28: The Prince Experience, a tribute to Prince, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18: Mike Stone’s Floyd Fusion, a Pink Floyd tribute, with laser show by Laser Fusion, 7 p.m.
Note: Schedule information is subject to change. For more information, go to www.VisitDelavan.com.