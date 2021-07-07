Free outdoor concerts, with food, at Whitewater arts center

WHITEWATER — This month, on Thursdays, listen to live music outside for lunch at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center.

The Savory Sounds Concert Series kicks off Thursday, July 8, at the Birge Fountain, outside of the center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

It is the 10th anniversary of the series, in which each concert is free and features a different artist and food vendor.

All concerts are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. In the event of rain, concerts will be broadcast on Local Access 990.

The Cream City Brass Band performs July 8. Founded in Milwaukee but born from the tradition of New Orleans jazz and second line parades, the group interprets jazz standards and current music.

The featured food vendor July 8 is LaPreferida.

The Cole & Company Jazz Trio plays July 15, with Subway the featured food vendor.

Cole & Company is a family music group which performs gospel, blues, jazz, pop and other styles.

Local quintet Tapestry brings its acoustic folk to the center fountain July 22, with The Sweet Spot the featured food vendor