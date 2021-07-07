Free outdoor concerts, with food, at Whitewater arts center

WHITEWATER — This month, on Thursdays, listen to live music outside for lunch at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center.
The Savory Sounds Concert Series kicks off Thursday, July 8, at the Birge Fountain, outside of the center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
It is the 10th anniversary of the series, in which each concert is free and features a different artist and food vendor.
All concerts are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. In the event of rain, concerts will be broadcast on Local Access 990.
The Cream City Brass Band performs July 8. Founded in Milwaukee but born from the tradition of New Orleans jazz and second line parades, the group interprets jazz standards and current music.
The featured food vendor July 8 is LaPreferida.
The Cole & Company Jazz Trio plays July 15, with Subway the featured food vendor.
Cole & Company is a family music group which performs gospel, blues, jazz, pop and other styles.
Local quintet Tapestry brings its acoustic folk to the center fountain July 22, with The Sweet Spot the featured food vendor
The Ken Lonnquist and Friends Family Concert is July 29, with featured vendor Grunzolio Pizzeria.
7 farmers market around the Lake Geneva area, Thursday to Sunday
Watch now: Williams Bay Farmers Market
LAKE GENEVA FARMERS MARKET at HORTICULTURAL HALL
LAKE GENEVA FARMERS MARKET at HORTICULTURAL HALL, 330 Broad St. in Downtown Lake Geneva. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 28. 262-745-9341
DELAVAN’S FRESH MARKET
DELAVAN’S FRESH MARKET at Tower Park, 117 Park Place in Delavan. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 3 through Sept. 16. 262-728-5095
BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET
BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET, Wehmhoff Square, Washington and Pine streets in Burlington. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 21. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.
WILLIAMS BAY FARMERS MARKET
WILLIAMS BAY FARMERS MARKET, in Edgewater Park, East Geneva St. in Williams Bay. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 10. 262-475-6333
GENEVA OUTDOOR MARKET
GENEVA OUTDOOR MARKET, 3252 County Road H in Lake Geneva. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 through Oct. 2. 262-215-6139
SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE
SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE in Veteran's Park, 100 W. Walworth St. in Downtown Elkhorn. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 4. 262-723-5788
TWIN LAKES FARMERS MARKET
TWIN LAKES FARMERS MARKET, 215 S. Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes, hosted by Adcock Farm & Co. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 26. adcockfarmandcompany@gmail.com