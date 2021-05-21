From Art in the Park to Gallery 223, a look at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation

Art has always been a huge part of the lives of both Nikki Marsicano and Sarah McConnell.
It is also what led them to the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation (GLAF). Marsicano is the foundation president, while McConnell is its vice president.
“Art has always been part of my life” said McConnell.
Painting at Geneva Lake was always a favorite summertime activity for McConnell, while Marsicano — a retired art specialist — continues to create works in various mediums.
“I think everyone can express themselves creatively,” said Marsicano.
GLAF has nurtured the artistic drives of Marsicano, McConnell and other area artists.
Allowing local creatives the chance to share their works and support each other, GLAF began in 1947.
Then, it was known as the Geneva Lake Art Association, which sought to bring artists together.
In 1990, the association formed a corporation, which evolved formally into the foundation in 2013.
A few years later, GLAF opened Gallery 223, located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva. McConnell is the gallery’s exhibit director.
Gallery 223 is a place where members can participate in exhibits and workshops.
For the last 40-plus years, foundation fundraiser Art In The Park has brought together local artists and those from around the country.
At Art In The Park, artists interact with the public, discussing and selling their works in downtown Lake Geneva.
In the following Q&A, Marsicano and McConnell discuss the event, the gallery and the future of the Arts Foundation. Note: This has been edited for length and clarity.
Luxury Lake Geneva: First, let’s talk about your art? What do you create?Marsicano: As a retired art specialist, I have worked in a variety of mediums. Currently, I work with ink and acrylic on wood, and acrylic and oil painting. I also recently illustrated three children’s books authored by Marilyn Ellman. GLAF and Gallery 223 have given me the opportunity to exhibit my work, which also has allowed my work to be part of collections across the country, Europe and Asia.
McConnell: I am primarily a watercolor artist but, like most artists, I have explored many types of art from pottery to pencil to my latest joy — mixed media, where you paint with paper and found items.
Luxury Lake Geneva: What were the beginnings like for GLAF?McConnell: This art organization was originally started in 1947 as the Geneva Lake Art Association for the purpose of getting individuals together to encourage artistic growth and excellence. As such, it primarily functioned as an art-oriented social organization, meeting in members’ homes and the public library.
Marsicano: The mission is to encourage individual artistic growth and excellence as well as increase community exposure to the arts. Some of the ways we do this is by bringing free monthly art programs/demonstrations to the public. Through the generosity of community businesses, artists are able to display their work in participating businesses. We also reach out to the community through our Art Mentoring Program. Art opportunities are brought to children as well as seniors through several events. Through exhibits at Gallery 223 throughout the year, artists of all levels are able to exhibit their work. This included GLAF members as well as Walworth County high school students.
Luxury Lake Geneva: Why establish the gallery?Marsicano: In 2015, in order to expose artist members to a greater audience, the membership voted to explore other locations. In the fall of 2015, our present location was voted on and approved by the members and board. In 2016, we began leasing 223 Broad St. That January, we made necessary improvements to create our current gallery. In February 2016, Gallery 223 officially opened its door for Winterfest.
McConnell: The gallery is entirely staffed by the exhibiting members who volunteer a set number of hours for each of the shows. Shows run six to eight weeks and usually have 30 to 40 artists exhibiting in each show.
Luxury Lake Geneva: How did Art In The Park (AITP) begin? How important is it to GLAF?Marsicano: Art in the Park is the major fundraising event for GLAF. Through these funds, we are able to be at 223 Broad St., maintain our programs and explore new ones. AITP was started by members who exhibited their work at the Lake Geneva Library. The event grew to include other artists and expand at Library Park. Besides exhibiting artists, member artists were able to exhibit. There was a silent auction tent and area for children to create art. In 2010, AITP moved to its present location at Flat Iron Park. AITP is a juried fine Art and craft fair. Approximately 80 artist exhibit. AITP also features a GLAF members exhibit area in the Brunk Pavilion, a silent auction tent and family art activities at the gazebo. AITP also features music and food. Visitors are able to interact with artists as well as view their work.
McConnell: Art in The Park is critical to the financial health of the organization and requires the efforts of almost every member of Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. We strive to provide a premier event for the community and the participating artists. Aside from the individual art vendors, we work with local groups such as House of Music for entertainment, the Boy Scouts for food. The Rotary/Heffernan fund sponsors the free children’s art area, and last year, Avant Café provided coffee.
Luxury Lake Geneva: What does the next year hold for GLAF?Marsicano: We hope to continue to grow and be able continue our programs and events that have been put on hold due to COVID-19. We hope to create more opportunities for our member artists to exhibit and for artists and the community to learn through new workshops and classes. We would also like to expand our art mentoring program when it is safe to do so. Our member artists are diverse and their knowledge and talents could be showcased in the community more.
McConnell: New events are difficult to plan at this time. We currently are offering a monthly online watercolor class and a virtual oil painting workshop is scheduled for June. We have recently offered the opportunity for our members to post and sell their artwork through the GLAF website.