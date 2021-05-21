From Art in the Park to Gallery 223, a look at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation

Marsicano: The mission is to encourage individual artistic growth and excellence as well as increase community exposure to the arts. Some of the ways we do this is by bringing free monthly art programs/demonstrations to the public. Through the generosity of community businesses, artists are able to display their work in participating businesses. We also reach out to the community through our Art Mentoring Program. Art opportunities are brought to children as well as seniors through several events. Through exhibits at Gallery 223 throughout the year, artists of all levels are able to exhibit their work. This included GLAF members as well as Walworth County high school students.

Luxury Lake Geneva: Why establish the gallery?Marsicano: In 2015, in order to expose artist members to a greater audience, the membership voted to explore other locations. In the fall of 2015, our present location was voted on and approved by the members and board. In 2016, we began leasing 223 Broad St. That January, we made necessary improvements to create our current gallery. In February 2016, Gallery 223 officially opened its door for Winterfest.

McConnell: The gallery is entirely staffed by the exhibiting members who volunteer a set number of hours for each of the shows. Shows run six to eight weeks and usually have 30 to 40 artists exhibiting in each show.