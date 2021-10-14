From car show to beer & wine tasting, Elkhorn's Oktoberfest has it all

The food, the music, the lederhosen — welcome to an Elkhorn tradition.

The city’s 16th Annual Oktoberfest is Saturday, Oct. 16, with fun for the whole family in downtown Elkhorn the entire day.

Organized by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Center, Oktoberfest includes a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, beer and wine tasting, live music, craft and commercial vendors and more.

In the following Q&A, Chris Clapper and Kate Abbe discuss what’s in store for this year’s Oktoberfest. Clapper is the Chamber’s executive director, Abbe is with marketing and partner engagement.

Note: The following has been edited for clarity.

Resorter: What will set this year’s Oktoberfest apart from past years of the event?

Chris Clapper: This year, Elkhorn Oktoberfest is expanding its footprint to include a total of four city blocks that will be closed to vehicles and added for walking traffic around town. The space will include the car show, food vendors, the main stage for music and entertainment, along with the beer/wine tent hosted by the Elkhorn Chamber.

Resorter: What does Oktoberfest mean to your community?