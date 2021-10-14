From car show to beer & wine tasting, Elkhorn's Oktoberfest has it all

The food, the music, the lederhosen — welcome to an Elkhorn tradition.
The city’s 16th Annual Oktoberfest is Saturday, Oct. 16, with fun for the whole family in downtown Elkhorn the entire day.
Organized by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Center, Oktoberfest includes a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, beer and wine tasting, live music, craft and commercial vendors and more.
In the following Q&A, Chris Clapper and Kate Abbe discuss what’s in store for this year’s Oktoberfest. Clapper is the Chamber’s executive director, Abbe is with marketing and partner engagement.
Note: The following has been edited for clarity.
Resorter: What will set this year’s Oktoberfest apart from past years of the event?
Chris Clapper: This year, Elkhorn Oktoberfest is expanding its footprint to include a total of four city blocks that will be closed to vehicles and added for walking traffic around town. The space will include the car show, food vendors, the main stage for music and entertainment, along with the beer/wine tent hosted by the Elkhorn Chamber.
Resorter: What does Oktoberfest mean to your community?
Chris Clapper: As with all of the events hosted by the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce, we value the opportunity to unite the business sector with our local community members. Hosting events not only allows our business partners the opportunity to engage with new and existing clients, but helps us drive the tourism end of our mission. When we welcome day-trippers or overnight guests to take part in community events, we know that this also has a direct impact on our local retailers, restaurants and hospitality groups.
Kate Abbe: Elkhorn Oktoberfest has shopping, entertainment, food and drink. Those tend to be the four pillars of a high-quality guest experience. Each year, the intent is to make Elkhorn Oktoberfest a little better with the hope of keeping guests coming back year after year.
Resorter: One big part of Oktoberfest is the All Around Town Beer & Wine Tasting. How does it work?
Kate Abbe: In 2020, we had to get creative. We invited all of our downtown businesses who held a liquor license to join in the fun and participate in the All Around Town Beer & Wine Tasting. This was an appreciated addition from our local establishments and we couldn’t help but invite them back again this year. All of our tasting guests will receive a map with participating businesses, along with the beer and wine they will be offering for $1 a tasting, each. It’s a great way to help natives and visitors alike the chance to explore what Elkhorn has to offer in its downtown district.
Resorter: What are some of the kid-friendly activities this year?
Kate Abbe: Families can enjoy bounce houses, face painting and kid-friendly menu items like Dippin’ Dots, snow cones and cotton candy!
Resorter: What is your favorite part of Oktoberfest?
Kate Abbe: Every year, guests wow us with their appreciation for this event. Seeing friends and family dressed in dirndls and lederhosen is always our favorite and is an instant memory maker!
Chris Clapper: While traveling in the Chicago area, I was talking with a couple who asked where I was from. My response was Elkhorn, Wisconsin. They both looked at each other and said, “Wow, we found that little town by accident one weekend and they had this great event, Oktoberfest!” I just smiled and said, “Isn’t it great?” They continued to rave about the event and the community, and they mentioned it is now an annual thing for them.
Oktoberfest activities
Following is the Elkhorn Oktoberfest schedule.
General hours & location — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Veterans and Pocket parks, downtown Elkhorn. Twelve major food vendors will serve everything from authentic cuisine to hometown favorites.
Oktoberfest 5K Run/2-Mile Walk — 9:30 a.m. start by Elkhorn Oktoberfest stage area in Veterans Park. Race leads through downtown Elkhorn to Walworth County Fairgrounds, back to the Oktoberfest site. Registration prices: $35 for adults, $20 for students. Visit elkhornchamber.com to register and for more details.
All Around Town Beer/Wine Tasting — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Classic Car Show — Throughout the day, with most participants attending between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All classes of vehicles from street rods and muscle cars to classics, antiques, trucks and low riders. Awards will be given for People’s Choice, Fire Chief’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice.
Live Music — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. D’Lite Duo will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Spectaculars play from 2 to 5 p.m.
Visit elkhornchamber.com for more information.