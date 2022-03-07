From Phish to Jazz Fest, live music is heating up this year in Lake Geneva area

Live music is making a comeback at venues in the Lake Geneva area.

East Troy's Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Delavan's Belfry Music Theatre and the Lake Geneva House of Music in the Town of Geneva have all announced several shows throughout the year.

Already, the three venues appear to already have more concerts and events on the calendar than they did around this time last year.

Phish and Jimmy Buffett recently added shows at Alpine, joining the schedule of live music alongside Rage Against The Machine, Dave Matthews Band and the Knotfest Roadshow.

Last week, Belfry announced over 40 upcoming shows, featuring a wide array of tribute acts plus original artists ranging from The Buckinghams to Lance Lipinsky & the Lovers.

The spring schedule at House of Music includes a new event — Lake Geneva Jazz Fest — plus Bodhicitta, Earthmother, a tribute to The Doors and more.

Alpine Valley

The concert season kicks off with Knotfest Roadshow — featuring Slipknot and Cypress Hill — June 4, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.50.

Dave Matthews Band returns to Alpine July 2 and 3. Both shows start at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $49.50.

Rage Against The Machine, with guests Run The Jewels, are performing July 9 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $69. As of this writing, only lawn seats were available.

Jimmy Buffett is playing July 23 TICKETS GO ON SALE MARCH 3!!

Phish has three dates locked down for Alpine, from Aug. 12 to 14. TICKETS GO ON SALE MARCH 5!!

Located at 2699 County Road D, East Troy, Alpine Valley is owned by Live Nation.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to livenation.com and search "Alpine Valley."

Belfry concerts

Tickets for spring shows are already on sale, and the first two dates were almost sold out as of this writing.

Belfry is kicking off 2022 with Night Fever, a Bee Gees tribute, March 25 and 26.

Rounding out the spring schedule is Forever Simon & Garfunkel, April 22 and 23; and The Linda Ronstadt Experience, May 20 and 21.

Tickets generally range from $58 to $76, with shows starting at 7 p.m. Belfry is located at 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

While Belfry announced its summer 2022 schedule, tickets do not go on sale to the general public until April.

The summer schedule for Belfry includes American English, a tribute to The Beatles, June 3 and 4; The Buckinghams, June 22 and 23; On The Border, an Eagles tribute, June 29 through July 2; Abbacadabra, an ABBA tribute, July 6 through 9; Kalimba, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute, July 15 and 16; and Sharon Owens, a Barbara Streisand tribute, July 20 and 21.

On Aug. 3, Belfry will show "Starlight," a feature film starring Jay White, King Errisson and Danielle White. Jay White is performing a Neil Diamond tribute Aug. 4 through 7.

Other 2022 acts include Infinite Journey, a Journey tribute, Aug. 12 and 13; James Garner, performing a Johnny Cash tribute Aug. 24 and 25; Lance Lipinsky and The Lovers Sept. 2; Franc D'Ambrosio Oct. 7 and 8; The McCartney Years Oct. 12 and 13; Eliminator, a ZZ Top tribute, Oct. 28 and 29; and Unforgettable Fire, a U2 tribute, Nov. 18 and 19.

House of Music

Among the future events at Lake Geneva House of Music is a new three-day music festival.

Lake Geneva Jazz Fest is May 13 to 15. The new event is hosted by House of Music and the Wisconsin Valley Media Group, parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Scheduled to perform so far are John Ludy and The Tunes, Yves Francois, Four Star Brass Band, Kal Bergendahl Project, Extra Crispy Band, Big Style Brass Band, Arsene DeLay, Dopsie Jr., and Zydefunk featuring Charlie Wooton. More artists may be added.

Dubbed a "Bash on the Bayou," Jazz Fest will be at the House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva.

Advance tickets are $10 for single-day admission, $15 day of show; and special advance price of $25 for a weekend-long pass. Those younger than 12 can get in for free.

Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

Other shows this spring at House of Music:

Bodhicitta plays March 12 at 8:30 p.m. Advance tickets $15, at the door $20.

On March 18, The Doors tribute Of Perception performs at 8:30 p.m. Advance tickets $25, at the door $35.

The Joe Marcinek Band plays March 19 at 8 p.m. Advance tickets $15, at the door $20.

Fox Crossing Stringband performs April 2 at 8 p.m. Advance tickets $15, at the door $20.

On April 16, Tiny Country plays at 8 p.m. Advance tickets $15, at the door $20.

Earthmother returns to House of Music for an April 30 show, starting at 8 p.m. Advance tickets $15, at the door $20.

