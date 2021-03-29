From the archives: Bill Murray filmed TV show at Grand Geneva 20 years ago

The idea that being at a shoot requires a lot of standing around only applies to those who are not in the crew.

Two crew members I spoke to were PAs Ryan Suffern and Gina Laudato.

"We are the oil of the production machine," Suffern said. "In film, you've got all kinds of different departments. One department has to make sure the lines of communication are open. It's really easy for people not to be on the same page when you've got all this going on."

The PAs said everyone in the crew has probably been an extra in the show. They participated in a tailgate party scene, which I had heard enough about to know that missing it was my biggest regret of the day.

Costume designer Jerry Ross, a Los Angeles native, said he was in the entertainment industry since he was 18 months old, when he appeared in a diaper commercial.

His father, Michael Ross, was a character actor who appeared in the 1949 thriller "D.O.A."

For over 10 years, Jerry has been a costume designer.

"Not only is it fun, but very creative in the way we have to manipulate the clothing," he said. "Rather than a job, it becomes a labor of love."