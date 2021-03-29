From the archives: Bill Murray filmed TV show at Grand Geneva 20 years ago

Note: This is an edited version of an article that was originally published in the Oct. 4, 2001, Lake Geneva Regional News, under the headline, "Resort plays host to TV show."
The closest I got to Bill Murray while he was filming part of the Comedy Central series "The Sweet Spot" was when he drove his golf cart past mine. Yes, the Bill Murray who was in "Caddyshack," "Stripes" and "Kingpin," a comedian I grew up idolizing.
Murray was in Lake Geneva Sept. 24 and 25, at the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, filming with a few of his brothers what appeared to be a wacky and unusual TV show.
"The Sweet Spot" will be a series of 30-minute episodes set to debut in January 2002. A press release states the show will be "part 'Shell's Wonderful World of Golf,' part MTV and part 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.'"
A production assistant, or PA, said it will parody golf and other sports. Images of "Caddyshack" danced in my head.
During filming, Murray was surprisingly easy to miss in the crowd. He is older now than he was on "Saturday Night Live" — his skin leathery, his hair practically white. Had I not arrived on the Brute looking for Murray, I probably would have never noticed him.
Originally hailing from Wilmette, Illinois, Bill is the most popular of the nine Murray siblings, a few of whom are also involved in "The Sweet Spot."
Actor Joel Murray can be seen in the TV sitcom "Dharma and Greg." He is also the director and a producer of "The Sweet Spot."
Veteran actor Brian Doyle-Murray also appears. He co-wrote "Caddyshack." But you might have seen him in other movies which starred Bill, like "Groundhog Day."
Actor John Murray was in "Scrooged" with Bill and Brian, plus he starred in the 1985 driving comedy "Moving Violations."
"The Sweet Spot" marks the first time the four Murrays will appear in the same TV show together.
The filming
When I got to Hole Nine on the Brute, all I could see were football players in green and white uniforms.
John Murray hit a golf ball into the defensive line. It bounced off a player's helmet. Someone yelled, "Cut!" The players lined up in front of John for another take.
I counted about 30 people on the set. There was a boom mic operator, someone using a bounce — a reflective piece of cardboard used to shine light on an actor — and people working the cameras and sound mixer.
There were also the Murrays; the assistant director and his PAs; Bill's personal assistant; the costume designer; the makeup artists; the concession cart girl; the security guard; and a handful of onlookers.
The idea that being at a shoot requires a lot of standing around only applies to those who are not in the crew.
Two crew members I spoke to were PAs Ryan Suffern and Gina Laudato.
"We are the oil of the production machine," Suffern said. "In film, you've got all kinds of different departments. One department has to make sure the lines of communication are open. It's really easy for people not to be on the same page when you've got all this going on."
The PAs said everyone in the crew has probably been an extra in the show. They participated in a tailgate party scene, which I had heard enough about to know that missing it was my biggest regret of the day.
Costume designer Jerry Ross, a Los Angeles native, said he was in the entertainment industry since he was 18 months old, when he appeared in a diaper commercial.
His father, Michael Ross, was a character actor who appeared in the 1949 thriller "D.O.A."
For over 10 years, Jerry has been a costume designer.
"Not only is it fun, but very creative in the way we have to manipulate the clothing," he said. "Rather than a job, it becomes a labor of love."
We talked while watching Bill Murray and a football player chase a golf ball down the course. Brian Doyle-Murray would drive by on his cart and punch out the football player.
Ross seemed in good spirits watching the project become a reality. Joel Murray "gives me the ideas of what he would like to see, and I make it happen," he said, adding that he worked with him on other "Sweet Spot" episodes.
One that was filmed in Florida required Ross to obtain various costumes, including the St. Pauli Girl, Ben Franklin and Robin the Boy Wonder.
For the Grand Geneva episode, Ross had to have stuffed antlers sewn onto orange hats. The hats matched vests with bullseyes on their backs.
Last scene
Both garments were used during the last scene Bill Murray shot Sept. 25. The scene took four takes.
It involved two football players lying with their backs on the green, next to John Murray.
John rolled onto his side and plucked a golf ball out of the hole.
The other Murray brothers congratulated John, and Bill had the line: "If that's the Number Two handicap hole, what's Number One going to be like?"
Their caddie gave the Murrays the hats and vests that Ross created, which they donned while presumably heading to the next hole. That was it, end of scene.
"The Sweet Spot" was fun for the Murrays and crew to make, that much was clear. But really, that's all that was clear. I still have no clue what the show will be about, other than golf — and football, possibly.
Watching a TV episode being made is not like seeing it once it airs.
Two days of footage will be edited into a 30-minute nugget of programming. Usually, scenes are not filmed in chronological order. For all I know, the last scene of the day could be the first in the show.
Which of Bill's takes will make the episode?
In the first, Bill nailed his line. But on the last take, he ad-libbed a little with the caddie and the scene seemed to flow better than it did in the first three takes.
I'm sure Lake Geneva residents — and those who work at Grand Geneva — would like to see the last take, where Bill told the caddie how much he likes the course.