From the archives: When Winterfest came to Lake Geneva

In Lake Geneva, 1996 got off to a great start.

Construction was on the rise, Green Bay Packers fullback Dorsey Levens signed autographs at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, and a new event called Winterfest made its debut.

Now in its 26th year, Winterfest first arrived in Lake Geneva as a three-day event, from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 23 to 25, 1996.

It involved what still remains the cornerstone of the event — the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.

On Feb. 24, 1996, the Lake Geneva Fire Department hosted air boat rides during the day, while in the evening, guests enjoyed food and live entertainment at the Riviera.

In an editorial Jan. 4, 1996, the Regional News urged people to support the event.

“A great lineup of events has been planned, now all that is needed is enthusiastic participants and spectators,” the editorial stated.

According to a news article in that same issue, over 30,000 people were expected to attend the first Winterfest.

“Winterfest will be a wonderful combination of food, fun and philanthropy,” said event co-chair Gregg Hoppe in the article from Jan. 4, 1996.

Big plans