From the archives: When Winterfest came to Lake Geneva

In Lake Geneva, 1996 got off to a great start.
Construction was on the rise, Green Bay Packers fullback Dorsey Levens signed autographs at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, and a new event called Winterfest made its debut.
Now in its 26th year, Winterfest first arrived in Lake Geneva as a three-day event, from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 23 to 25, 1996.
It involved what still remains the cornerstone of the event — the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship.
On Feb. 24, 1996, the Lake Geneva Fire Department hosted air boat rides during the day, while in the evening, guests enjoyed food and live entertainment at the Riviera.
In an editorial Jan. 4, 1996, the Regional News urged people to support the event.
“A great lineup of events has been planned, now all that is needed is enthusiastic participants and spectators,” the editorial stated.
According to a news article in that same issue, over 30,000 people were expected to attend the first Winterfest.
“Winterfest will be a wonderful combination of food, fun and philanthropy,” said event co-chair Gregg Hoppe in the article from Jan. 4, 1996.
Big plans
Originally, much more was planned.
Skydivers were supposed to kick off the three-day event.
Two, 12,000-square-foot heated tents and a stage for rock and country music acts were also in the works.
There was supposed to be cross country skiing, dog sled demos, a benefit dance for the Riviera Ballroom, fishing and softball tournaments and a gourmet food fair.
But financing problems forced the event to be scaled down, according to a Regional News article from Feb. 15, 1996.
The first Winterfest carried on with the snow sculpting competition, food and live entertainment at the Riviera, air boat rides and other activities. Local merchants also offered special Winterfest promotions.
Twenty snow sculpting teams from seven states competed in the championship.
To promote the event, a snow sculpture of Andy Gump was created in Flat Iron Park, where a statue memorializing the comic strip character remains standing today.
One year later
The word “more” best describes the following Winterfest, which occurred Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 5 to 9, 1997.
Helicopter rides, an ice carving demo, ice skating, sleigh rides and several musical performances were among the activities for the second annual event.
Fifteen teams for nine states competed in the championship, and the public was invited to watch as sculptors created their entries on the Riviera lawn Feb. 5 to 8.
A Regional News editorial from Feb. 13, 1997, raved about Winterfest
“The event, in only its second year, has become a major attraction for the area during a typically down time,” the editorial stated.
The 1999 Winterfest drew praises from elected officials.
“I have never seen so many families before at one time as I did over this weekend,” said then Mayor Spyro Condos in a Regional News article Feb. 11, 1999.