'Dungeons & Dragons' intro Feb. 22

Celebrate “Dungeons & Dragons” by playing the game in a location that’s significant to its history.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, Intro to Dungeons & Dragons is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Guests can learn the history of the role playing game or how to play, as well as participate in several D&D games at the event.

Horticultural Hall is the location of the first GenCon, the first official gaming convention in Lake Geneva.

Gary Gygax, D&D’s co-creator, held GenCon there in 1968.

The event is hosted by Matheson Memorial Library, in Elkhorn, and the Lake Geneva Public Library.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

It is sponsored by Lake Geneva Games, Horticultural Hall and Gino’s East of Lake Geneva.

Snacks will be available.

To play D&D at the event, register by following instructions at lakegeneva.lib.wi.us/event/intro-to-dd/.

The libraries are hosting another D&D-related event Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m.