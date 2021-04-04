Gardeners can get the help they need through Delavan, Darien libraries

A virtual program and a new seed resource will help make sure Delavan and Darien area gardeners get the most out of growing this season.

New gardeners and those looking to brush up on their skills can take part in an April 13 Zoom event.

Volunteers from the UW Extension Master Gardeners program will focus on potting up seedlings, hardening them off and transplanting in the garden.

The event is free, but to participate, register through Aram Public Library in Delavan, 262-728-3111 or at aramlibrary.org.

Recently, Aram and the Darien Public Library launched Seed Libraries at their locations.

As part of a $3,000 American Library Association grant called “Libraries Transforming Communities,” the libraries collaborated on the project.

In the Seed Libraries, gardeners can find hollyhocks, bush beans, jalapeno peppers, sunflowers, tomatillo and zucchini, among other seed options.

The Seed Libraries are open through Aug. 15.

For more, call Aram or the Darien library, 262-822-5155.

Aram is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.