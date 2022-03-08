Gardening, Petite Prom & Amelia Earhart: Delavan library announces new round of events

Aram Public Library announced several upcoming events between now and April.

The library is located at 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

For more information about the following, call 262-728-311 or visit aramlibrary.org.

Baby to Three, Come Wiggle with Me! — Mondays at 10 a.m.

This is a special story time/dance party for babies, toddlers, and their grown-ups. Enjoy music, movement, and stories while getting to know other families with young children. Read, dance, repeat! No registration necessary.

Social justice book club — Wednesday, March 9, 2 p.m.

This month’s discussion is “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. Books are available at the library. This is an in-person event. No registration necessary.

Seed library — Begins Tuesday, March 15.

Gardeners of all skill sets can check out free seeds from the library. Among the seeds is a “World Flavors” section, including cilantro, Marzano Fire Tomato, Habanero Pepper, Asian Delite Eggplant, Bok Choy, Lemongrass, and Shishito Peppers. A library card is not required to use the seed library.

Seed starting program — Friday, March 18, 1 p.m.

Walworth County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will share their knowledge during the event. Mini greenhouses will be distributed while supplies last. Following the program is Transplanting Seedlings on Friday, April 15, at 1 p.m. No registration necessary.

Heirloom plant program — Thursday, March 24, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Brenda Williams will give a presentation on heirloom plants and gardens, of which some of the most famous were located in the Delavan area. Williams, a Master Gardener, will also answer questions about perennials, annuals, bulbs and vegetables. Refreshments will be served at this free event. Call library to register.

Amelia Earhart — Friday, April 1, 1 p.m.

Historian and actress Leslie Goddard will transport an audience back to 1937 in her historical role as Amelia Earhart. In 1937, Ms. Earhart is attempting to set a new record by becoming the first person to fly around the world at its equator. Goddard has been portraying famous women in history for more than fifteen years. She holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in theater, with a Ph.D. from Northwestern University. She currently works full-time as a historical interpreter and public speaker. Free program, no registration necessary.

Petite Prom — Friday, April 29, 5:30 p.m. at The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Grandparents, parents, families and friends can attend in their finest attire at a fancy dance party for ages 10 and under along with their adults. Refreshments will be served. Registration required.

Teen subscription boxes

Aram is also offering teen subscription boxes, which contain books, snacks, crafts and more handpicked especially for applicants.

Sign up for the boxes online or stop in the library. Books must be returned when the recipient is done with them. Those who return the box, books and a comment card can receive a treat. Up to two boxes will be distributed per month.