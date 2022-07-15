Gaze upon 'Celestial & Earthly' garden wonders soon at Yerkes Observatory

WILLIAMS BAY — The Lake Geneva Garden Club presents Celestial & Earthly Treasures Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, at Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St.

The Garden Club of America Flower Show will showcase the beauty and historical treasures that exist in the Geneva Lake area on the observatory’s 50 acres.

Planets have aligned in 2022, with both the national celebration of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday along with the reopening of the newly restored Yerkes Observatory. A firm operated by sons of Olmstead — himself famous for designing Central Park in New York City — originally crafted the look of the Yerkes landscape.

The purpose of this show is to highlight the creative treasures that both Yerkes and Olmsted brought to the area.

Show hours are July 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and July 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

The purpose of The Garden Club of America is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening; to share the advantage of association by means of educational meetings, conferences, correspondence, and publications; and to restore, improve and protect the quality of the environment through educational programs and action in the fields of conservation and civic improvement.

The flower show will set standards of artistic and horticultural excellence; broaden knowledge of horticulture, floral design, conservation, photography, and other related areas; and share the beauty of a show with fellow club members and with the public.

The Lake Geneva Garden Club was founded in 1915, whose purpose is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening and to restore, improve, and protect the quality of the environment. The Lake Geneva Garden Club is a member of The Garden Club of America.