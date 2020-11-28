Geneva author's book wins Creative Child award

TOWN OF GENEVA — A monthly publication for parents recently gave a 2020 Book of the Year award to a local author.
"Jade: Lost in Yellowstone," written by Michelle Caffrey, was recognized by Creative Child Magazine, which focuses on nurturing creativity in children through its articles in print and online.
The publication has its annual Creative Child Awards, in which moms, educators and early education professionals submit products for consideration.
According to the Creative Child website, guest reviewers rate products and provide comments which are then used to determine award winners.
"Jade" features illustrations by Steph Lehmann and is the children's version of Caffrey's book "Bring Jade Home."
In both books, Caffrey tells the story of a 15-month-old puppy lost in Yellowstone Park.
Jade, an Australian shepherd, was in an SUV that was struck head-on by another motorist in 2015.
The dog ran off into the wilderness, and was found and reunited with its owners after a 42-day search involving the Yellowstone community.
In a Q&A with the Resorter in August, Caffrey said she spent 2-1/2 years writing "Bring Jade Home," extensively researching wildlife, dog behavior and the Yellowstone area.
While "Bring Jade Home" was a narrative nonfiction book, Caffrey tells the story from the dog's point of view in "Jade: Lost in Yellowstone."
Caffrey met the owners of Jade before the 2015 car crash and dog search.
Laura Gillice stayed on a barge in France that was run by Caffrey and her husband, Paul.
Michelle followed the story of Jade on Facebook through Gillice's posts. Gillice and David Sowers own the dog.
For more about Caffrey, visit michellecaffrey.com.
"Jade: Lost in Yellowstone" is available in stores and online through various retailers.
