Geneva Lake Arts Foundation to hold stained glass demo, announces student winners

Stained glass demo May 26

Stained glass artist Ed Gilbertson, owner of Gilbertson’s Stained Glass in Lake Geneva, will be featured at Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s monthly demonstration on Thursday, May 26, at Gallery 223. The demo will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public free of charge.

Since 1975, Gilbertson’s Stained Glass has been designing and creating beautiful custom stained glass windows, lamps and unique art pieces for clients worldwide. Ed and his staff make use of many different talents and techniques, including hand painted and fired glass, etched glass, wheel and diamond engraving, custom beveled glass, fusing and blending. Ed will demonstrate some of his techniques and show some of the beautiful work he has created.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad St., in downtown Lake Geneva. The gallery features members’ paintings, drawings, photos, jewelry, pottery, cards and much more. Gallery 223 is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m.-5 pm. It is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The foundation works to foster a community appreciation of the fine arts through a regular schedule of exhibits, monthly programs, demonstrations and workshops. Their very popular Art in the Park, a juried fine arts exhibition, is scheduled for August 12-13 in Flat Iron Park. The GLAF welcomes new members. For more information visit the website at www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org or visit the Gallery 223.

Winners of 2022 Student Art Show

Students representing five local high schools showed their art at the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Gallery 223 in April.

The winning entries in the 2022 Student Art Show were selected by professional artist and former art teacher Lisa Dukowitz and were recently announced at a reception for the winners at the gallery.

Winning artists included:

Dia Patel, of Delavan/Darian High School, was awarded the Neal and Dotsy Heffernan Memorial Best of Show award for a charcoal piece entitled “A Spotlight of Our Own.” Heather Brewer of the Lake Geneva Rotary Club presented the award on behalf of the Heffernan family.

Ava Gramacki, of Elkhorn High School, won the Louis Mergener Memorial Award for Outstanding Work for a digital drawing “Death of True Love.” The award was presented by Tracey Mergener in honor of her father.

Brigitte Duvall, Williams Bay High School, was selected for the Martin Smith Memorial Award for Creative Work for her oil painting.

Ellie Koepke, of Badger High School, was awarded the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Young Emerging Artist Award for her set of porcelain mugs.

The John K. Larson Award for Most Innovative Work went to Shaelyn Todd, of Big Foot High School, for her display of clay pieces. The award was presented by Sharon Larson.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Merit Award was awarded to five students including:

Olivia Wiley, collage photography, Williams Bay High School

Elijah Falbo, digital print, Badger High School

Sophia Kessel, mixed media, Elkhorn High School

Landre Staggs, pinhole photography, Bigfoot High School

Maria Shackett, copper, brass, enamel jewelry, Delavan/Darien High School

Dukowitz, the judge for the competition, earned her master of fine arts degree from the UW- Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts in painting and drawing. She has taught both college and high school level art, and also studied printmaking and photography. Dukowitz won the coveted Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellowship, as well as multiple gold keys in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. She is a member of the foundation, and has recently set aside teaching to concentrate on creating earthy, modern art full-time.

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, formed for the purpose of encouraging individual artistic growth and excellence. It works to foster a community appreciation of the fine arts through a regular schedule of shows, monthly programs, classes, demonstrations and workshops. Their very popular Art in the Park, a juried fine arts exhibition, is scheduled for Aug. 13-14 in Flat Iron Park.

Visitors to Lake Geneva can enjoy gallery art nearly every day in the Foundation’s Gallery 223. The gallery is located at 223 Broad St., in downtown Lake Geneva.

Gallery 223 is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The gallery hosts new exhibits every six to eight weeks, featuring original paintings, drawings, photos, jewelry, pottery and much more from foundation members.

For more information, call 262-249-7988 or go to www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org