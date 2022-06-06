Geneva Lake Arts Foundation's summer exhibit is here!

The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Summer Art Exhibit opens Thursday, June 9, at Gallery 223.
Located in Downtown Lake Geneva at 223 Broad St., the gallery will also host a meet the artists open house Friday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m.
Works from area artists will be on display June 9-July 31 in a showcase of one-of-a-kind watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, pastel and pencil creations, sculpture, jewelry, art glass, mosaics, prints, and much more.
Many of the artists will be on hand June 10 to visit with guests and discuss their work.
The gallery is open Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It is closed Tuesday and Wednesday. There is no charge for admission. Guests can purchase artwork.
The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation works to foster a community appreciation of the fine arts through a regular schedule of exhibits, classes and demonstrations.
For more information, go to
www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org or visit Gallery 223.
Art In The Park, the foundation’s annual event set to enter its 42nd year, will be Aug. 13-14.
