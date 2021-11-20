 Skip to main content
Geneva Lake association planning a Roaring 20s-themed Women's Weekend next year

Riviera

Part of the plans for next year’s Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva include an evening reception at the Riviera.

 Dennis Hines

The Geneva Lake Women’s Association is seeking sponsors for Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva in 2022.

An annual event held each spring, the Women’s Weekend will be May 13 to 15, 2022, under the banner theme of the Roaring 20s.

Workshops, wellness activities, educational and social activities are being planned for the three-day event, including a kick-off evening reception at The Riviera, a Geneva Lake boat cruise and more.

Women’s Weekend Lake Geneva is managed by the association.

Event planners are actively seeking Women’s Weekend business sponsors at all levels.

All greater Walworth County businesses are invited to participate in Women’s Weekend by sponsoring an event in various ways, including by hosting an activity, advertising, promoting or sharing a skill or craft.

To find out more, email wwlakegeneva@gmail.com or go to lakegenevawomensweekend.com.

