Geneva Lake Conservancy sets bird-related children's day, unveils new oak exhibit

The Geneva Lake Conservancy will host two events leading up to Fourth of July weekend — one to celebrate the opening of a new oak exhibit at Geneva Lake Museum, and the other a children’s day at Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park.

The first event will celebrate the opening of the conservancy’s Oak Tree Exhibit at Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva. It will be an evening reception held on Wednesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Featured in the exhibit is a ring from an old oak tree. The exhibit encourages viewers to learn about the importance of oaks in our ecosystem, and to count the rings to determine how old the oak would have been when it was cut down.

“Oaks are an incredibly important native tree,” said Karen Yancey, executive director of the conservancy. “With 83% of our oaks in Walworth County having disappeared since European settlement, we’re very happy to celebrate and educate families on the importance of oaks.”

Oak trees are known as a keystone species, which means that they provide habitat and nutrients for many native wildlife and insects. They support over 500 types of caterpillars, many birds, and other wildlife. They also store a lot of carbon dioxide in their trunks and branches, thus helping reduce the effects of climate change.

The Lake Geneva Rotary Club funded and assisted with the exhibit.

The second conservancy event is a children's day Friday, July 1, at Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will focus on the beauty of birds. Children will hear from Geneva Lake’s resident Bird Lady and other Lake Geneva Avian Committee members on the most common birds found in Williams Bay. They will get a chance to learn in-depth about four common birds — sandhill cranes, eastern bluebirds, downy woodpeckers, and ruby-throated hummingbirds.

The presenters will also guide families through various activities, focused on topics such as beaks and feet, wings and flight, and bird habitats. The Conservancy encourages families to stick around after the presentation for a self-guided bird-themed scavenger hunt of the Fishing Park.

“Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park is a great spot for identifying and learning about birds,” said Ava Beyers, summer intern with the conservancy. “I love teaching children about the different types of birds in the park, and this event will be an extra-educational and fun look into the importance of birds in our ecosystem.”

Information on both events can be found on the conservancy’s website at GenevaLakeConservancy.org. Registration for both is optional, but encouraged.

The Geneva Lake Conservancy is an accredited land trust that has protected almost 3,000 acres of open land in Walworth County. Formed in 1977, it offers five public nature preserves for hiking and other recreational activities as well as other programs and educational activities for children and adults, including its Conservation@Home program.