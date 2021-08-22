Geneva Lake South Shore Club home on market for $8.495 million

At N1619 E. Lakeside Lane, all the furnishings are included in the sale, since they were specifically designed for the home. The new owners can move in and immediately begin enjoying Geneva Lake.

From the stone and stucco home’s main living areas, the windows allow a panoramic view of Geneva Lake, as if the house is reaching out to embrace the beauty of the deep blue water, the colorful sails drifting by, and the exultation of water skiers skimming over the waves.

From the house, the lawn gently slopes down to meet the water. Mature shade trees shelter the home and create perfect spots for picnics.

The renovation, under the direction of Scott Lowell at Lowell Custom Homes, took 16 months. And while every choice for materials and finishes was high-end, the effect is a classy comfortableness.

On each of the home’s four floors, the neutral palette and soft colors allow the outside to come in and the inside to go out, with décor and artwork providing pops of color. Wide plank floors, cherry on the first floor and oak in the rest of the house, combine durability with easy care. Other flooring in the home includes limestone and ceramic tile.

