Geneva Lake West Rotary Club's golf outing to help fund scholarships for local high schoolers

ELKHORN — The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club's 17th Annual Golf Outing is Thursday, May 26, at Evergreen Golf Club.

At this outing, there will be a game of golf, contests, dinner, awards and an auction.

Contests include a hole-in-one shootout, with the prize being to drive a new car for a year, sponsored by Kunes Auto Group. Other contests are longest and shortest drives in the fairway, closest to the pin, a Par 3 on the green cash contest, longest putt, straightest drive and lowest three-team totals.

Registration May 26 is 11:30 a.m. Lunch is at noon. Putting contest and course instruction starts 12:40 p.m. Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

Dinner, auction and awards begin 5:30 p.m.

Evergreen is located at N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Tickets are $160 per person for lunch, golf, dinner and auction, or $40 per person for the Evergreen Famous Steak Cookout.

Event tickets are on sale through the Rotary Club's Facebook page.

The outing is a fundraiser to help the club to give scholarships to students at Big Foot, Faith Christian and Williams Bay high schools.

This year, the scholarship fundraising goal is $25,000. To achieve the goal, the Rotary Club is seeking partnerships with local businesses and community members.

There are four sponsorship levels for the event:

Hole sponsor — Company or organization name on signage at a specific tee, $200.

Bronze sponsor — One hole sponsor, non-golfer, four dinner tickets and special recognition, $600.

Silver sponsor — Four golfers, 1 hole sponsor and special recognition, $1,200.

Gold sponsor — Four golfers, two hole sponsor and special recognition, $1,700.

For more sponsorship details, contact Toby Steivang at 262-949-6153 or email glwrotaryclub@gmail.com.

To donate a prize for the auction, contact Heidi Alten at 815-353-7259 or email glwrotaryclub.com.