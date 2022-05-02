 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneva Lake West Rotary Club's golf outing to help fund scholarships for local high schoolers

Tee up to help give scholarships to area high school students May 26 at Evergreen Golf Club. 

ELKHORN — The Geneva Lake West Rotary Club's 17th Annual Golf Outing is Thursday, May 26, at Evergreen Golf Club.

At this outing, there will be a game of golf, contests, dinner, awards and an auction. 

Contests include a hole-in-one shootout, with the prize being to drive a new car for a year, sponsored by Kunes Auto Group. Other contests are longest and shortest drives in the fairway, closest to the pin, a Par 3 on the green cash contest, longest putt, straightest drive and lowest three-team totals. 

Registration May 26 is 11:30 a.m. Lunch is at noon. Putting contest and course instruction starts 12:40 p.m. Shotgun start is 1 p.m.

Dinner, auction and awards begin 5:30 p.m.

Evergreen is located at N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. 

Tickets are $160 per person for lunch, golf, dinner and auction, or $40 per person for the Evergreen Famous Steak Cookout. 

Event tickets are on sale through the Rotary Club's Facebook page.

The outing is a fundraiser to help the club to give scholarships to students at Big Foot, Faith Christian and Williams Bay high schools.

This year, the scholarship fundraising goal is $25,000. To achieve the goal, the Rotary Club is seeking partnerships with local businesses and community members.

There are four sponsorship levels for the event:

  • Hole sponsor — Company or organization name on signage at a specific tee, $200.
  • Bronze sponsor — One hole sponsor, non-golfer, four dinner tickets and special recognition, $600.
  • Silver sponsor — Four golfers, 1 hole sponsor and special recognition, $1,200.
  • Gold sponsor — Four golfers, two hole sponsor and special recognition, $1,700. 

For more sponsorship details, contact Toby Steivang at 262-949-6153 or email glwrotaryclub@gmail.com.

To donate a prize for the auction, contact Heidi Alten at 815-353-7259 or email glwrotaryclub.com

