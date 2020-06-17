Geneva, Plaza theaters return to 'fluid' market

It is the biggest challenge downtown movie theaters in Lake Geneva and Burlington have ever faced.
In March, the spread of COVID-19 caused Lake Geneva’s Geneva Theater and Burlington’s Plaza Theater to shut down.
Now, in a new, uncertain world, both theaters will show movies for free, until Hollywood starts releasing movies again.
Plaza Theater was back in action last weekend, showing the 1989 film “Batman” and the 2018 animated adventure “Smallfoot.”
Geneva is expected to welcome the public again Friday, June 19.
Both theaters are operating under new guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At first, Plaza and Geneva will be open weekends only, with limited showings.
But it is a “very fluid situation,” said Shad Branen, owner of both theaters.
He plans to use the first few weekends of business to gauge what works best in terms of movie schedules and safety precautions.
“I can’t think of anything in the past that has affected us like this,” Branen said. “Going forward, the reality is a question of how comfortable people will feel going out to a movie.”
In the following Q&A, Branen and Marie Frederick, Geneva Theater’s events coordinator, discussed the future of both theaters.
Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: Why reopen the theaters now?
Shad Branen: In the absence of new product, studios are opening their vaults to some of the best movie classics out there. It’s an opportunity to see classics on a big screen like they were supposed to be seen. There’s a couple of generations out there now that may have only seen the classics on TV. When you see them on the big screen for the first time, or even once again, it really takes your breath away.
Marie Frederick: We’ve arranged to show some great classic movies and we feel that, following safety recommendations from the local health departments, movie lovers can be back in their hometown theaters safely and comfortably. Classic movie titles you see over the next few weeks, though, will run on limited engagements — one week each — and they’ll be gone, so if you like the title, don’t wait.
You’re not charging audiences to see the movies at both theaters until new releases come out in July?
Branen: We have all been through a lot since mid-March, when the pandemic turned our lives upside down. It’s been a very challenging time for people and we want to treat everyone. We really appreciate the support we’ve gotten. We’ve had people coming in, buying gift certificates, knowing our cash flow evaporated, buying curbside concessions, booking private parties. We’ve been getting phone calls, texts, emails asking when we’ll reopen. It means a lot to us because we’re totally invested in keeping these historic hometown theaters alive.
What precautions are in place at the theaters?
Frederick: We will follow state and industry COVID-19 protection standards to keep staff and guests safe. These include posting precautions and instructions; encouraging payment via card, instead of cash; requesting face coverings in the concession area, restrooms and in theaters while not eating; 6-feet social distancing; and prescribed seating locations that include one row empty between each seat row and two empty seats between each party.
With major movie studios changing release schedules, do you see independent films having a stronger presence on your schedules?
Branen: In Burlington, this August, we’ll play the independent film “Now or Never: A Tony Romo Story” for free. Prior to the shutdown, Geneva Theater had been running a rotation of independent films seen on the festival circuit, and they were getting a decent response. Sherm Lindsey attracts a crowd for his Lake Geneva Film Club selections also, so I think we will continue to offer art house-type films in the future. Our theater organ project continues to advance, so we’re looking to add regular silent film features in 2021.
Frederick: Coming out of Safer-At-Home measures, this is a good time for people to book private movie parties at Geneva Theater because there is much more flexibility in the movie schedule, and we will have an open theater until Hollywood is fully back up and running. For about $200 to $250, you can show your own movie in your own private theater, for anyone you’d like. A group was just in for a 1970s party, showing the Pam Grier action film “Coffy.” It was wildly fun with the group showing up in crazy ‘70s clothes, drinking Colt 45 and hooting and hollering at the wild 1973 flick. They all posed for picture in front of the movie title on the big screen before the show started.
Any movies either of you are excited to show?
Frederick: “The Goonies!” We both love the 1985 classic and look forward to seeing it on the big screen in June. I laugh every time Chunk cries his eyes out, confessing all of his naughty pranks while the Fratelli brothers threaten him with the blender. It’s truly a great adventure. Goonies never say die! I’m also a big James Bond fan, so this Thanksgiving will be huge when “No Time To Die” finally comes out.
Check the websites of both theaters for movie schedules and updated information. For Geneva Theater, visit geneva4.com. For Plaza Theater, plaza4.com.
Geneva Theater is located at 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Plaza Theater is at 448 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!