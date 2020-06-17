Geneva, Plaza theaters return to 'fluid' market

Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: Why reopen the theaters now?

Shad Branen: In the absence of new product, studios are opening their vaults to some of the best movie classics out there. It’s an opportunity to see classics on a big screen like they were supposed to be seen. There’s a couple of generations out there now that may have only seen the classics on TV. When you see them on the big screen for the first time, or even once again, it really takes your breath away.

Marie Frederick: We’ve arranged to show some great classic movies and we feel that, following safety recommendations from the local health departments, movie lovers can be back in their hometown theaters safely and comfortably. Classic movie titles you see over the next few weeks, though, will run on limited engagements — one week each — and they’ll be gone, so if you like the title, don’t wait.

You’re not charging audiences to see the movies at both theaters until new releases come out in July?