Get ready for 'a real Oktoberfest' in Lake Geneva 'without having to travel to Germany'

Get ready for two days of stein hoists, Dachshund races, polka music and more during Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest.

The annual event returns Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, from noon to 7 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s Streets of Lake Geneva is organizing the celebration, which District Event Director Kristina Tarantino said will feel “like a real Oktoberfest without having to travel to Germany.”

People will be dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes, while a beer garden will serve such brews as Lake Path Blonde Ale, Hugh Hefeweizer, Funtana Frog IPA, Vintage Velvet 68 Classic Pilsner with a Kick, and of course, Lake Geneva Oktoberfest — a Marzen Lager blending American and European malt.

Eddie Kobesko, the Roving Accordion Player, will be there, as will an organ grinder. Various musicians will perform both days of the event on the Oktoberfest stage at the Brunk Pavilion.

“There’s going to be entertainment in every corner of the park,” said Tarantino.