Get ready for an illuminated adventure at Racine Zoo

RACINE — As a special holiday treat, the Racine Zoo is hosting the 2021 Wonderland of Lights, an illuminated drive-through adventure.

The event will run Nov. 19 through Jan. 2, 2022, every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wonderland of Lights will be open Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day, making it perfect destination for families and friends looking for a fun holiday experience.

Guests can enjoy dazzling illuminations from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. They will enter at the gate on 200 Goold St., on the corner of Goold and Michigan Boulevard. Motorists will queue on Michigan Boulevard along the lakefront.

Upon entering the Zoo, guests will wind through a dedicated pathway with millions of twinkling lights taking them past delightfully decorated trees, charming characters, a broad tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs and more. The enchanting light displays will be perfect for kids and adults of all ages.

Guests will end their Wonderland of Lights experience with the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights. These brilliant displays will surround the Zoo’s pond and line up along Main Street. One of them is a waterfall consisting of seven sections that, when pieced together, become a 22-by-28-foot display.

Admission is $5 per person and free for ages 2 and younger.

Tickets are only available at the gate, cash and credit cards only.

This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed.

To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.