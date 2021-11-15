Get ready for an illuminated adventure at Racine Zoo

RACINE — As a special holiday treat, the Racine Zoo is hosting the 2021 Wonderland of Lights, an illuminated drive-through adventure.
The event will run Nov. 19 through Jan. 2, 2022, every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wonderland of Lights will be open Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day, making it perfect destination for families and friends looking for a fun holiday experience.
Guests can enjoy dazzling illuminations from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle. They will enter at the gate on 200 Goold St., on the corner of Goold and Michigan Boulevard. Motorists will queue on Michigan Boulevard along the lakefront.
Upon entering the Zoo, guests will wind through a dedicated pathway with millions of twinkling lights taking them past delightfully decorated trees, charming characters, a broad tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs and more. The enchanting light displays will be perfect for kids and adults of all ages.
Guests will end their Wonderland of Lights experience with the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights. These brilliant displays will surround the Zoo’s pond and line up along Main Street. One of them is a waterfall consisting of seven sections that, when pieced together, become a 22-by-28-foot display.
Admission is $5 per person and free for ages 2 and younger.
Tickets are only available at the gate, cash and credit cards only.
This is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed.
To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.
Results are in: Best places to shop around Geneva Lake and more
Best Antique Store/Collectibles
Winner — Lake Geneva Antique Mall, 829 Williams St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6345.
Hometown favorites — Angelus Home & Garden, 325 Kenosha St., Walworth; and C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Best Art Gallery or Museum
Winner — Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — GALLERY LG, 830 W. Main St., Lake Geneva; and Gallery 223, 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Best Bakery
Winner — Lorelei Bittner's Bakery, 495 Interchange N., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, 690 W. State St., Burlington; Lake Geneva Pie Company, 150 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva; and Simple Bakery & Market, 521 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Best Butcher Shop
Winner — Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 Highway 50, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Wilson Farm Meats, 406 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; and Sorg's Quality Meats and Sausages, N4290 Highway 14, Darien.
Best Clothing Store
Winner — JAYNE Boutique, 771 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, 262-348-1911, shopjayne.com.
Hometown favorites — 9 Lives Boutique, 835 Geneva St., Lake Geneva; and Maurices, 800 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Best Deli
Winner — The Cheese Box, 801 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-3440, www.cheesebox.com.
Hometown favorites — Riga-Tony's Delicatezzi Italiano, 5576 Highway 50, Delavan; and Green Grocer & Deli, 24 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Best Florist
Winner — Pesche's Greenhouse Floral Shop & Gift Barn, W4080 State Road 50, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Tommi's Garden Blooms, N3252 County Road H, Lake Geneva; and Lilypots Fresh Flowers and Gifts, 605 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Best Furniture Store
Winner — Paper Dolls Home Furnishings, 138 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Brick & Mortar Home, 832 Geneva St., Lake Geneva; and Reed Furniture Inc., 820 N. Wisconsin St., #1137, Elkhorn.
Best Gift Shop
Winner — Geneva Gifts, 150 Broad St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-6756, www.genevagifts.com.
Hometown favorites — Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., Lake Geneva; and Jan's Hallmark Shop, 107 S. 3rd St., Delavan.
Best Grocery Store
Winner — Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, 690 W. State St., Burlington, 262-763-5955, www.gooseberriesmarket.com.
Hometown favorites — Piggly Wiggly, 100 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva; and Frank's Piggly Wiggly, 58 W. Market St., Suites A & B, Elkhorn.
Best Jewelry Store
Winner — Fontana Jeweler, 553 Valley View Drive, Fontana.
Hometown favorites — Beall Jewelers, 305 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan; and Chinawest Jewelers, 803 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Best Liquor Store
Winner — Bruno's Liquors, 524 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva; and Stinebrink's Liquor, 100 E. Geneva Square, Lake Geneva
Best Shoe Store
Winner — JAYNE Lake Geneva, 771 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, 262-348-1911, shopjayne.com.
Hometown favorites — T.J. Maxx, 620 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva; and Itzin's Shoes & Repair LLC, 436 N. Pine St., Burlington.
Best Hardware Store
Winner — Dunn Lumber, 826 North St., Lake Geneva, 262-248-4459, dunnlbr.com.
Hometown favorites — Heyer True Value Hardware, 200 Highway 67, Walworth; and Lowe's Home Improvement, 2015 Geneva St., Delavan.
Best Heating and Cooling
Winner — Peck & Weis Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, Electric, 2506 Crest Drive, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Komfort Heating & Cooling Inc., 5384 Highway 11, Elkhorn; and Adams Power, 801 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Best Home Improvement Contractor
Winner — Lowell Custom Homes, 401 Geneva National Ave. S., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Stebnitz Builders, 204 Commerce Court, #3, Elkhorn; and Soberg Window & Door Company, W5820 County Road B, Walworth.
Best Landscaper
Winner — B & J Tree & Landscape Service, W2795 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Woodhill Farms Nursery, N1445 Highway 120, Lake Geneva; and Gunnar Olsen Landscaping, 124 Glenwood Drive, Williams Bay.
Best Lawn Care
Winner (tie) — Bigelow Landscaping, N2807 Highway 14, Darien; and Woodhill Farms Nursery, N1445 Highway 120, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorite — Gunnar Olsen Landscaping, 124 Glenwood Drive, Williams Bay.
Best Family Fun
Winner — Safari Lake Geneva, W1612 Litchfield Road, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Big Foot Recreation District, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth; and Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Lake Geneva.
Best Golf Course
Winner — Hawk's View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, 262-348-9900, www.hawksviewgolfclub.com.
Hometown favorites — Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva; and Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Lake Geneva.
Best Live Entertainment Venue
Winner — Herner's Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Hometown favorites — Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Lake Geneva; and Duesterbeck's Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Best Outdoor Activity
Winner — Safari Lake Geneva, W1612 Litchfield Road, Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Kettle Moraine State Forest, W7796 Kettle Moraine Drive, Whitewater; and Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Lake Geneva.
Best Park/Recreation Area
Winner — Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay.
Hometown favorites — White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva; and Veterans Park, 901 E. Townline Road, Lake Geneva.
Best Summer Camp
Winner — Lake Geneva Youth Camp, W2655 W. South St., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, 203 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva; and Big Foot Recreation Day Camp, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.
Best Auto Body Repair
Winner — Countryside Classics, 1525 N. Country Club Pkwy., No. 2, Elkhorn.
Hometown favorites — Geneva Auto Body Inc., 1152 Elkhorn Road, Lake Geneva; and Keith's Auto Body Inc., 4131 Industrial Court, Delavan.
Best Auto Dealer: New
Winner — Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington.
Hometown favorites — Elkhorn Motors Inc., 910 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn; and Kunes Ford of Delavan, 1234 Geneva St., Delavan.
Best Auto Dealer: Used
Winner — Lynch GM Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington.
Hometown favorites — Kunes Ford of Delavan, 1234 Geneva St., Delavan; and Ford of Lake Geneva, W 2542 Interchange North, Lake Geneva.
Best Auto Shop/Mechanic
Winner — Precision Auto & Tire, 324 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, 262-723-8288, precisionautoelk.com.
Hometown favorites — Countryside Classics, 1525 N. Country Club Pkwy., No. 2, Elkhorn.; and Mike's Auto Repair LG2, 500 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Best Car Wash
Winner — Melges Car Wash, 1100 Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Hometown favorites — A1 Mobile Detailing, (262) 812-3721; and Kwik Trip #219, 710 Williams St., Lake Geneva.