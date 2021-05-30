Go on a scavenger hunt in three Walworth County parks

In June, there is one more reason to get out and visit three of the parks in Walworth County.

The Friends groups for Big Foot Beach State Park, Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge and the White River County Park are hosting a combined scavenger hunt.

There are four activities in each park, and those who find at least two items at two parks can register their finds to be included in a raffle of prizes.

The hunt lasts throughout June at Big Foot, which is located at 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva; Hackmatack, on County Highway H in Bloomfield, a half-mile north of Genoa City; and White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lyons.

Photos and selfies should be uploaded to Facebook or Instagram, or a a paper passport can be completed. Passports can be mailed or delivered to the following locations.

More details can be found at the Big Foot website, www.fbfbsp.org; Hackmatack’s site, www.hackmatacknwr.org; and at the county park site, www.friendsofwhiteriverpark.org.