Go on a scavenger hunt in three Walworth County parks

Hackmatack, in Bloomfield.
White River County Park, in Lyons.
In June, there is one more reason to get out and visit three of the parks in Walworth County.
The Friends groups for Big Foot Beach State Park, Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge and the White River County Park are hosting a combined scavenger hunt.
There are four activities in each park, and those who find at least two items at two parks can register their finds to be included in a raffle of prizes.
The hunt lasts throughout June at Big Foot, which is located at 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva; Hackmatack, on County Highway H in Bloomfield, a half-mile north of Genoa City; and White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road, Lyons.
Photos and selfies should be uploaded to Facebook or Instagram, or a a paper passport can be completed. Passports can be mailed or delivered to the following locations.
More details can be found at the Big Foot website,
www.fbfbsp.org; Hackmatack’s site, www.hackmatacknwr.org; and at the county park site, www.friendsofwhiteriverpark.org.
On the Geneva Lake Shore Path: Part 1
Smooth sailing
A couple returns to shore after sailing on Geneva Lake.
Steve Targo, Regional News
In the wind
Tall grass blowing in the wind off Geneva Lake.
Karen Targo, Regional News
Relax in the shade
Perched on this bench, one can gaze out at the lake for hours — if not days.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Lake living
The grand appeal of the Geneva Lake Shore Path could be that it offers travelers a glimpse of lakefront life.
Steve Targo, Regional News
About Lake Geneva Beach Association
Not far from the Geneva Lake Shore Path access at Hillside Road is the Lake Geneva Beach Association, which was formed almost 93 years ago.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Flowers will greet you
The entrance of this private Geneva Lake pier is adorned with an assortment of floral colors.
Karen Targo, Regional News
Home with a clock
How rare is it today to see a home with a clock on it?
Steve Targo, Regional News
Sun-kissed splendor
One of many gorgeous lakefront homes along the Geneva Lake Shore Path.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Wild blue
Over Geneva Lake, the clouds seem to almost touch the horizon.
Steve Targo, REGIONAL NEWS
Patches of green
Gardens of various sizes — even patches of green with tall-standing daisies — dot the Geneva Lake Shore Path.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Swingin'
What can make a property like this even better? Why, a hammock, of course.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Storybook landscape
Along the Geneva Lake Shore Path, a trellis-covered bridge straddles a woodland creek, giving the impression one has stepped inside a storybook fantasy.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Up close
The trellis-covered bridge, up close.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Mythical creature
Creative decorations frequently populate the well-cared-for gardens and lawns along the Geneva Lake Shore Path, such as this mythical creature, which is actually a birdbath.
Steve Targo, Regional News
On the rocks
Waves pick up a little on Geneva Lake as the clouds roll in.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Can't stop the sun
For a moment, it looked as if storm clouds would bring rain. But the clouds passed, the sun streaming down from behind them.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Private heaven
The allure of the Shore Path is imagining what it would be like to live on Geneva Lake, with a pier of one’s own.
Steve Targo photos, Regional News
Tucked away
Nestled among the trees is this Geneva Lake mansion.
Steve Targo, Regional News
Small details
On the Geneva Lake Shore Path, even small details catch the eye.
Karen Targo, Regional News
Follow the signs
The Geneva Lake Shore Path follows the shoreline of the lake, which is over 20 miles of shoreline. However, due to its weaving in and out of wooded areas, the path actually totals 26 miles. It also runs through both public and private properties, prompting lakefront community officials to often remind guests not to deviate from the path.
Steve Targo photos, Regional News
