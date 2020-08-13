Going dark: How Geneva actors guild is handling pandemic

In the wake of a global pandemic, one local theater group may return to the stage in time to spread Christmas cheer.

Had the COVID-19 outbreak not occurred, it is likely that the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild would be raising the curtain on a new season next month.

Now, the guild is uncertain as to how it can put on a show and keep people safe.

“We have two groups to consider in staging a show — our audience as well as our performers,” said producer Gail Baccetti.

However, one guild founder said there will be a “virtual play” around Halloween that will be open for anyone to see online, featuring actors from the area and around the country.

Artistic director JaNelle Powers also said they will perform “It’s a Wonderful Life” in December.

The guild version will be on stage, but as if it were being broadcast live on radio, with sound effects performed in real time along with the actors.

“We have decided on December because we want to bring that beautiful Christmas spirit to the area,” said Powers.