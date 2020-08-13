Going dark: How Geneva actors guild is handling pandemic

In the wake of a global pandemic, one local theater group may return to the stage in time to spread Christmas cheer.
Had the COVID-19 outbreak not occurred, it is likely that the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild would be raising the curtain on a new season next month.
Now, the guild is uncertain as to how it can put on a show and keep people safe.
“We have two groups to consider in staging a show — our audience as well as our performers,” said producer Gail Baccetti.
However, one guild founder said there will be a “virtual play” around Halloween that will be open for anyone to see online, featuring actors from the area and around the country.
Artistic director JaNelle Powers also said they will perform “It’s a Wonderful Life” in December.
The guild version will be on stage, but as if it were being broadcast live on radio, with sound effects performed in real time along with the actors.
“We have decided on December because we want to bring that beautiful Christmas spirit to the area,” said Powers.
It was her, Harold Johnson and Gordon Wisniewski who started the guild after the reopening of the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The trio share a passion for theater.
Powers said she has performed professionally for almost 60 years, appearing on TV and in commercials. She has also written and directed for several area companies — plus she had one, Pelajia Productions.
The first season of guild productions ran from September 2017 to June 2018.
The guild performed monthly — free shows, technically, but donations were encouraged. Those donations went to various local civic groups and charities.
As for the upcoming “It’s a Wonderful Life” show, the guild has not yet selected a charity, said Powers, “but we have historically selected a charity that benefits children in some way, so that will most likely continue.”
She has not stopped performing during the pandemic.
Powers said she has done virtual plays with a New York City group, plus several Zoom events.
Next month, she plans to take part in a play written by her daughter, Jacey, for the Wisconsin DAR Fall Workshop.
Baccetti said the events of the pandemic have been harder on the guild, which consists of a “very small core group” of volunteers.
“I would anticipate, however, that we will come back with renewed passion and restlessness to offer meaningful plays to our patrons,” she said.
