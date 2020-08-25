Golf to help Gateway

Gateway Technical College Foundation will hold its annual golf scramble Sept. 3 at Hawk’s View Golf Club.

Check-in for the 26th Annual Gateway Foundation Scramble begins at 11 a.m., and golfing starts at noon. The deadline to register is Aug. 28.

Hawk’s View is located at 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.

The purpose of the scramble is to raise money to support Gateway scholarships, student emergency grants and college initiatives.

“Student needs have increased due to COVID-19,” said Jennifer Charpentier, executive director of the foundation. “We are grateful for the support of our golfers, sponsors and donors, and look forward to offering ‘Golfing with a Goal’ with new technologies at the scramble to promote safety of our guests and physical distancing while having fun.”

Safety measures put in place this year include a mobile app to help golfers with contact-less check-in, ticket purchases and bidding in the silent auction. Masks are encouraged.

Registration costs $185 per person or $900 for a foursome and hole sponsorship. Single carts are available for an added fee, and additional sponsorship opportunities are available.