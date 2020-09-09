Golf to help Jaycees give back to area families

ELKHORN — There is more than usual is riding on this year’s Golfing for Those in Need. The annual Lake Geneva Jaycees golf outing on Sept. 24 helps the community service group cover the cost of its holiday generosity programs.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jaycees cancelled its biggest annual fundraiser — Lake Geneva’s Venetian Fest, which usually happens in August.
Now, the group is hoping Golfing for Those in Need helps raise money for its Thanksgiving and Christmas programs.
For Thanksgiving Generosity, the Jaycees and Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly select and deliver several hundred full meals to food banks in Lake Geneva and Walworth County.
Christmas Generosity pairs the Jaycees with Badger School District.
After receiving the names of families in need who are willing to take part in the program, the Jaycees shop, wrap and deliver gifts to them through the district administration office.
According to the Jaycees website, the group is hoping to raise $7,000 to fund each program.
The Sept. 24 outing is at Evergreen Country Club, N6246 U.S. Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Registration and lunch starts at 10 a.m. in the outdoor dining area. Shotgun start, scramble format, begins at noon.
Steak dinner to be served around 5 p.m. outside, with awards estimated to begin around 5:30 p.m.
Registration costs begin at $100 for an individual golfer, with a small business sponsor package at $300; foursome at $400; and corporate sponsor at $475. Visit the Jaycees Facebook page for more details.
