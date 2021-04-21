Good times ahead: Which events are on track this year for Lake Geneva area?

Remember all that fun we didn’t have last summer? It looks like things are going to be different this year.
The calendar is filled with numerous events throughout Lake Geneva and the surrounding area — unlike last year, when summer fun was nearly ground to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As last year proved, anything can happen, and while the local entertainment schedule between now and the end of summer may change, so far it looks as if there will be plenty to do in the area.
Long-running events like Country Thunder and Lake Geneva’s Venetian Festival are slated to return after being cancelled in 2020.
Also scheduled are Elkhorn’s Ribfest, the Walworth County Fair and a bunch of new events, including Bacon Fest.
But not everything is coming back.
Currently, there are no concerts booked at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy. Rage Against the Machine was supposed to play the venue this summer, but the band pushed its reunion show back to July 9, 2022.
Burlington’s ChocolateFest is no more, but there is a Burlington Jamboree set for May 28.
Following is information on several area events expected to occur between now and September.
All information is subject to change. Expect to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines at all events.
May
Day In The Bay: Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., various Williams Bay locations. Includes dog contests at Rex Park, a new dog park; the Williams Bay Historical Society’s celebration of the Bay’s fire department; live music at Privato Bistro and Lounge; the annual Migratory Bird Walk through Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy; a chili dog sale; $1 cones at Dip In The Bay and more.
But the flagship activity involves passports — guests pick them up at the Lions Field House or Barrett Memorial Library, then visit area businesses to get punches in the passport and try to win prizes. For more, visit the Williams Bay Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Bacon Fest: May 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva. Presented by the Regional News and the city of Lake Geneva, this new event includes unique bacon creations by local chefs and restaurants. Also, live music by the Gravity of Youth, the Spectaculars, the Amazing Farm Boys and the student group at Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets $5 in advance, $10 at the gate.
Lake Geneva Jaycees Pub & Grub Crawl: May 14 to 16. Second annual fundraiser for community charities. The Jaycees are selling bracelets for $25 each, which include five drink/food tokens that can be redeemed at area restaurants, hotels and other establishments. Visit lakegenevajaycees.org for more information.
Elkhorn Antique Flea Market: Season begins May 16, Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn. Other dates: June 27, Aug. 8 and Sept. 26. Visit elkhornantiquefleamarket.com for more details.
Spring Food Truck Festival: May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Veterans Park, Elkhorn.
Spring Into Summer Open Truck Show: May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Delavan. Delavan Lions Club’s event also includes live music by Pat McCurdy at 11:15 a.m., and the Zac Matthews Band at 3 p.m. Visit the Lions Club’s Facebook page to register a truck for the show and for more details.
Delavan Wine Walk: May 22, 3 to 7:30 p.m., downtown Delavan. Hosted by the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club, Delavan Connect Communities and Visit Delavan, the event takes participants down the historic Brick Street, offering wine and food samplings. Check in at 3 p.m. at 237 E. Walworth Ave. Must be 21 or older to participate. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at event.
Lake Geneva Wine Walk: May 23, 1 to 4 p.m., downtown Lake Geneva. Streets of Lake Geneva’s event offers participants the chance to sample wines throughout the city. Walks being at The Bottle Shop, 617 Main St., and The Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St. Tickets $38 in advance, including a 4-oz. stemless wine glass, samples and snacks. Designated driver tickets $15 each. Event open to those age 21 and older.
Burlington Jamboree: May 28, 1 p.m. to midnight, 680 Maryland Ave., Burlington. DJ and live music at the Burlington Lions Club Beer Tent. Event also includes a bags tournament May 29.
June
Lakefest: June 5, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Delavan Community Park, Delavan. Kids fishing tournament, food trucks, entertainment and an 11 a.m. water ski show round out the highlights expected for this event by the town of Delavan and the Delavan Friends of the Park.
Brick Street Days: June 19, downtown Delavan. Focusing on the arts, with an emphasis on the Walldog murals depicting aspects of Delavan’s history.
Pork Chop Cook Out: June 23, 4 to 7 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Independence Day Celebration: June 26, Delavan Community Park, Delavan. Fireworks, dancing, live entertainment, food trucks, craft vendors and more.
July
Cars Time Forgot: July 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, Delavan. Classic car show.
Country Thunder 2021: July 15-18, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. The country music festival is expected to return after being cancelled in 2020. Dustin Lynch is set to headline July 15; Eric Church July 16; Kane Brown July 17; and Blake Shelton July 18. Visit countrythunder.com or the Country Thunder Wisconsin Facebook page for tickets, other performers scheduled to play the event and other details.
Elkhorn Ribfest: July 15 to 18, Walworth County Fairgrounds. BBQ rib cooking events with the July 15 Ribfest Rib Run open bike show. Also live music by Hairbangers Ball and Too Hype Crew July 15; 7th Heaven July 16; Bella Cain July 17; and Cherry Pie July 18.
Downhill Derby: July 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mill Pond parking lot at Veterans Park. City of Delavan Parks and Recreation’s first race. Fee $25 per resident driver, $35 per nonresident. Wheel kits available. Go to visitdelavan.com for details.
Fine Art and Craft Fest: July 24-25, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. Hosted by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, the 45th annual event is centered on a juried fine art show, in which guests can talk with artists and purchase their work. The event also provides college scholarships to Williams Bay students.
Elkhorn Corn & Brat Days: July 30-31, Veterans Park, Elkhorn. Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual festival includes shopping and more around the square.
August
Art In The Park: Aug. 14-15, Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva. Juried fine art show in which guests can meet artists and purchase their work. This will be the 41st year of the event, which is presented by the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation. Also involves a children’s activity area and more.
Venetian Festival: Aug. 18-22, various Lake Geneva locations. Fireworks, boat parade, carnival rides, live music and arts and crafts fair and more activities are planned for the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ 58th annual event.
September
Walworth County Fair: Sept. 1-6, Walworth County Fairgrounds. “Jam-packed fun in 2021” is the theme for this year’s fair. Animal exhibits, live music, carnival rides, crafts and much more is expected to occur during the event. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for updates.
Scarecrow Fest: Sept. 18, downtown Delavan. Take home crafts, sidewalk sales, craft fair and more.