Good times ahead: Which events are on track this year for Lake Geneva area?

Remember all that fun we didn’t have last summer? It looks like things are going to be different this year.

The calendar is filled with numerous events throughout Lake Geneva and the surrounding area — unlike last year, when summer fun was nearly ground to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As last year proved, anything can happen, and while the local entertainment schedule between now and the end of summer may change, so far it looks as if there will be plenty to do in the area.

Long-running events like Country Thunder and Lake Geneva’s Venetian Festival are slated to return after being cancelled in 2020.

Also scheduled are Elkhorn’s Ribfest, the Walworth County Fair and a bunch of new events, including Bacon Fest.

But not everything is coming back.

Currently, there are no concerts booked at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy. Rage Against the Machine was supposed to play the venue this summer, but the band pushed its reunion show back to July 9, 2022.

Burlington’s ChocolateFest is no more, but there is a Burlington Jamboree set for May 28.

Following is information on several area events expected to occur between now and September.