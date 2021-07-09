Good times: Elkhorn's Ribfest returns to Walworth County Fairgrounds July 15-18

Larry Gaffey: Our theme is “good food, good music, good times” and we concentrate on those things in that order. Every year, we evaluate the BBQ companies and only invite the best available. We also try to have local or regional BBQ companies participate. Good food is our number one priority. Good music, being our second priority, also is improved every year. We want to continue making this a free-to-attend event so we look for regional entertainment that is the very best available within our budget. Good times is our third priority, but we know if we take care of the first two priorities, the good times will follow. We try to make sure there is plenty to do for entire families. Creating a relaxing, fun experience is important also.