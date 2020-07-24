Grand Geneva makes Travel + Leisure's top 10

TOWN OF LYONS — Grand Geneva® Resort & Spa is pleased to announce it has been named to the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards.

Owned and managed by Marcus Hotels & Resorts®, Grand Geneva was awarded Top 10 Best Resort Hotel in the Midwest.

Each year, Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards asks readers to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. Hotels are rated on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value.

“We are honored to be acknowledged by Travel + Leisure readers as a best resort in the Midwest,” said Stephen Magnuson, Grand Geneva’s managing director.

Situated on 1,300 acres in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Grand Geneva offers a variety of adventures one can only experience at this AAA Four Diamond Wisconsin resort.

Grand Geneva is one of the Midwest’s most distinct destinations for group and leisure travelers.

It has championship golf courses, family-friendly ski hills, an award-winning spa, enjoyable team-building activities, exceptional restaurants and culinary offerings.

Grand Geneva is also home to the largest meeting space in the area.