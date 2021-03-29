 Skip to main content
Grandview chef's run ends in online contest

Abel Rosas

Abel Rosas, head chef at the Grandview Restaurant, made third place in the latest qualifying round of the Favorite Chef online contest. To make it to the semifinals, he needed to be in first.

 Steve Targo, Regional News

The run has ended for a local competitor in the Favorite Chef online contest.

Abel Rosas, head chef at Geneva Inn’s Grandview Restaurant, was sailing through qualifying rounds in the contest since February.

On Friday, Rosas came in third place in his attempt to make the Favorite Chef semifinals. He needed to reach first in order to advance through the contest, which has a grand prize of $50,000.

Rosas said he was going to give half of the prize money to three area charities — $10,000 each to Open Arms Free Clinic and the Walworth County Food Pantry & Diaper Bank; and $5,000 to The Tree House Child and Family Center.

“I feel really good about coming in third place,” said Rosas in a March 28 email.

“All of my friends, family community and coworkers helped me so much by voting and doing the hero vote,” Rosas said.

There were two ways to vote in Favorite Chef. People could vote once daily, for free, or choose the “hero vote” option.

A hero vote required a donation, and for every dollar, the donor receives one vote in the contest. Every dollar in the donation goes to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization.

He thanked the Geneva Inn and Grandview team, the charities he pledged to help, as well as those area businesses, groups and individuals who voted in the contest.

