Grant will help Racine Zoo increase empathy initiative

RACINE — Two new full-time positions will open at Racine Zoo thanks to funding from the Woodland Park Zoo’s Empathy Initiative.

Racine Zoo is one of four tier-one recipients of the initiative, a competitive funding program part of Woodland Park Zoo’s work with the Advancing Conservation through Empathy for Wildlife network. Racine Zoo is also a member of the initiative.

Through the grant, Racine Zoo has created the positions of empathy behavioral coordinator and empathy evaluator.

Currently, the zoo is recruiting for the empathy behavioral coordinator position.

In tier one, grants can be up to $250,000. Racine Zoo will be funded through the program for two years.

The project goal is to further implement empathy into the zoo’s conservation educational offerings, specifically to increase capacity for voluntary husbandry and showcase that to guests.