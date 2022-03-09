Green beer & even a party for dogs in Lake Geneva this St. Patrick's Day

They say everyone is a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

In the Lake Geneva area, the green beer doesn’t just start flowing on Thursday, March 17. There are plenty of St. Patrick’s Day events in the days leading up to the holiday.

Below are some of them.

Shamrock Shuffle Virtual 5K Walk/Run — Friday, March 11, through Saturday, March 19. Visit streetsoflakegeneva.com to register and for more details. Cost: $32.

Support Streets of Lake Geneva by participating in the virtual race. Participants will register at the Streets of Lake Geneva website, go out on their own for a walk or run that lasts over 3 miles, or 5K, and log the data on their phone, Fitbit or anything one chooses to time themselves.

The race must be finished by March 19, when an awards ceremony and post race party will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Topsy Turvy, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva. Those wearing an event T-shirt will receive a drink token. At the party, there will be a prize drawing, for which those who registered for the race are eligible.

St. Paddy’s Day — Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13, 11 a.m.; and Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan. Visit Turtle Lake Tap & Grill’s Facebook page for more details.

A special Irish menu will be offered, including Irish nachos, Reuben sandwiches and bangers and mash.

St. Patrick’s Day Party — Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois. Wear green, celebrate with various drink specials.

St. Patrick’s Day Party — March 12, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, thumbsuplakegeneva.com. Green beer, free beads, drink specials.

59th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner — Sunday, March 13, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Call 262-728-7950 to purchase tickets, or buy them from a Delevan Lions Club member.

The Lions Club’s corned beef, cabbage and baked chicken dinner. Pre-sale tickets are $18 for adults through March 10. Cost at the door is $20. Tickets are $10 for ages 4 to 10, complimentary for those 3 and younger.

Three-Day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — Thursday through Saturday, March 17 to 19, Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, topsyturvybrewery.com.

Live music, food, fun and “flippin’ good beer” are in the forecast. Various beers, including Peg O’ My Heart Red Ale, plus corned beef and cabbage will be served all three days of the event. Taproom and the tented beer garden will be open.

On March 17, Brido Band will perform from 4 to 8 p.m. Modern Day Romeos play March 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. The Big Al Wetzel Band is performing March 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

St. PAWtrick’s Day Party — Thursday, March 17, 8 a.m., Lollipups Pet Resort, 5020 State Road 50, Delavan. Take the dogs out to celebrate at Lollipups, which has doggy ice cream, treats, bandanas, a photo area and more.

St. Patrick’s Day at Foley’s Bar & Grill and Irish Woods Restaurant — Thursday, March 17, W3905 State Highway 50, Town of Geneva. Call 262-245-6966 for more details.

Foley’s is expanding its food service on St. Patrick’s Day, with corned beef sandwiches starting at 9 a.m. and corned beef and cabbage starting at 11 a.m. A special performance by the McNulty Irish Dancers will be around 5 p.m. at Foley’s Bar & Grill.

St. Patrick’s Day Specials — March 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Special menu features Chili Reuben Chimichanga, $13; and Corned Beef and Cabbage, $15.

St. Patty’s Day Party — March 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Someplace Else Restaurant, 1 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Corned beef and cabbage, plus drink specials including green beer, Irish Mule, Nutty Irishman, Irish coffee and more. Take out available.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — March 17, 3 p.m., The 46 Tavern, 103 Kenosha St., Walworth. A holiday cocktail menu, Guinness on tap and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Pop-Up Pub — March 17, 4 to 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Country Meats, 5907 State Road 50, Lake Geneva.

A first for Country Meats, the pub will serve Guinness Pub Cans, Harp, Smithwick’s, Magners Cider, and food by Fiddlesticks on Wheels, including corned beef dishes, hand-breaded cheese curds and Guinness cupcakes.

St. Patty’s Day at the Farmstand — March 17, 4 to 8 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Visit Farmstand’s Facebook page for more details.

Hot corned beef and cabbage stew, Reubens, Irish As Feck brew, happy hour and live music by Rick Venn from 4 to 8 p.m. Igloos available first come first served for 45-minute slots.

St. Patty’s Day Party & Trivia — March 17, 4 to 11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2011 North Shore Drive, Delavan. Green beer, specialty cocktails and more.

St. Patrick’s Day 2022 Celebration — Saturday, March 19, 8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva. Live music by Buck Neck-Ed from 8 p.m. to midnight, plus drink specials and more.

