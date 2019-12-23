Guild plays 'Gin Game' at Geneva Theater

The relationship between two seniors is the focus of “The Gin Game,” the next production of the Geneva Theatre Actors Guild.

The guild will perform the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 8 and 10, at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Starring Steve and Joan Hay as Weller Martin and Fonsia Dorsey, respectively, “The Gin Game” is about two residents in a nursing home who seem to have no friends.

They begin to enjoy each other’s company, and when Weller teaches Fonsia how to play gin rummy, she exhibits an uncanny knack for winning.

First produced in 1976, the play moved to Broadway in 1977 and won the Pulitzer for Drama in 1978. Also in 1978, Jessica Tandy’s performance in the play earned her a Best Actress Tony.

There have been two made-for-TV adaptations — one starring Tandy and Hume Cronyn in 1981, the other starring Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore in 2003.

The Jan. 8 show starts at 7:30 p.m., while the Jan. 10 performance begins at 10 a.m.

A donation of $10 is suggested, with proceeds going to the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County.