Happenings: 60th Walworth Corn & Brat Fest, 50th Linn Pig Roast on Saturday

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Two long-running annual events return Saturday, Aug. 7.
The 60th Annual Corn and Bratwurst Festival starts at 11 a.m. in Devil’s Lane Park, Walworth.
Members of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club will serve two roasted ears of corn and grilled bratwurst for those with tickets to the club fundraiser. The event also includes live entertainment, beer tent and drive-thru service.
Pre-sale tickets of $10 each for sale online at www.walworthfontanarotary.org. Online sales stop at start of event, when tickets become $11.
Those who have a sweet tooth may want to head to Devil’s Lane Park a couple hours earlier.
Walworth Immanuel United Church of Christ’s Annual Cream Puff & Bake Sale starts at 9 a.m.
Just east of Walworth, the Town of Linn Fire & EMS Department is having its 50th Annual Pig & Corn Roast Aug. 7, noon to 5 p.m. or sold out.
The roast is held at the Linn Fire Station, N1457 Hillside Road, town of Linn.
Tickets $12 for adults, $8 for child.
Visit linnfirepigroast.com to purchase tickets or for more details.
Other events
Thank a Hero Card Making Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1:30 p.m., backlot tent at Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Visit aramlibrary.org for details.
Giant Harry Potter Guess Who game Thursday, Aug. 5, 1:30 p.m., backlot of Aram Public Library. Visit aramlibrary.org for details.
Dinner On The Dock Aug. 5, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fischer Park, Burlington. Community food truck event is free and open to public, with waterski show by the Browns Lake Aquaducks. Junior show starts 5 p.m., main show at 6:30 p.m. Participating vendors include All About Tacos, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Trampers Oak Fire Oven, Pine Acres Popcorn, Kravings Ice Cream Shop and Low Daily. Beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
Delavan’s Maxwell Street Days Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Includes fresh market, arts and crafts, flea market, food vendors, community rummage sales. Visit delavanwi.org for more details.
Whitewater’s Maxwell Street Days Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring sidewalk sales, giant yard games in the 1st Street Picnic Area and live music. Visit business.whitewaterchamber.com for more information.
Murder mystery dinner A Dance With Death: A 50’s Sock Hop Gone Sour Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Whodunit surrounds a 1950s prom. Tickets $79 per person. Visit theabbeyresort.com for more details.
“Monsters Inc.” is the next Movies Under The Stars Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m., Fontana Beach, Fontana. Big Foot Recreation District shows the film on a 16-by-9-foot inflatable screen. Admission $1. Visit the district’s Facebook page for more details.
Used book and bake sale Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7 and 8, Brookwood Elementary School, 630 Kossuth St., Genoa City. Hours are Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Aug. 8, noon to 3 p.m.
Touch-A-Truck Aug. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Park, 700 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Free event. Get up close to vehicles from the village of Genoa City’s police, fire and public works department. Also some children’s games and food provided by Gracie’s Food Truck.
Disco Party Aug. 7, 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Break out the feather clips and platform shoes as DJ Jones mixes music from the 1970s to today. Visit thumbsuplakegeneva.com for more details.
Next week
Elkhorn Antique Flea Market Sunday, Aug. 8, starting at 7 a.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Over 500 dealers of antiques and vintage items, plus local food vendors. Admission $5 per person. Rain or shine.
Memory Café Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 69 W. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Aram Public Library’s event involves activities for people with dementia and their care partners in a safe environment. Activities include making fairy wands and investigating the sensory world of the garden. Refreshments and craft supplies sponsors by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Walworth County. Participants can bring chairs, but picnic tables will be provided.
Lizzie Borden Portrayal Aug. 11, 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom program hosted by Lake Geneva Public Library features award-winning actress Leslie Goddard as Borden, who was accused of murdering of her own father and stepmother in 1892. To register, email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.
Sunshine & Stories Friday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m., Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Drive, Delavan. A collaboration between Aram Public and Barrett Memorial libraries. Snacks provided. For details, visit the Facebook pages for Aram or Barrett.
Corn & Brat Fest Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, Edgewater Park, Williams Bay. The Williams Bay Lions Club event is set to return with sweet corn, Wisconsin brats, burgers, hot dogs, sweet treats by the Williams Bay Lioness Club. Canned beer and wine splits also will be served and there will be 50/50 raffles every hour. Live music throughout the event, including Rebel Grace Aug. 13 and The Toys Aug. 14. Fireworks display the evening of Aug. 14. Event hours are Aug. 13, 5 p.m. to midnight; Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to midnight; and Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For updates, visit williamsbaylions.org or the Williams Bay Lions Club Facebook page.
DAS Fest USA Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, Walworth County Fairgrounds. New German festival includes an Oktoberfest tent, eight bands on three stages, German food and beer, market, carnival, Dachshund races, a 5K, stein hoisting and more. Hours Aug 13 are 3 to 11 p.m.; Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.dasfestusa.com for more information.
Book sale Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aram Public Library front yard. Library Friends’ annual summer sale, with proceeds to help the library. Expect hundreds of adult, children and teen books, DVDs and music CDs. The Friends are also seeking volunteers. To help with set up and take down, email friends@aramlibrary.org or call 262-728-3111.
The 41st Annual Art In The Park Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Over 80 artists exhibiting in various media for the juried fine art show, plus live music and a Just For Kids activity area. Hours are Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking and shuttle service both days from northeast corner of the parking lot at Home Depot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd.; and U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. Shuttles run every 20 minutes. Visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org for more details.
Lyons River Fest Aug. 14, starting at 10 a.m., Riverview Park, Lyons. Activities include the “Duck Frenzy 500” duck race, with tickets for purchase at Village Tap, Lyons.
Also softball and bags tournaments, coloring contest, dunk tank, raffles, food by Trampers Oak Fire Oven and the Lyons Center PTO Food Stand, and live music by Bristol Junction from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Dirty Canteen from 7 to 11 p.m. For the co-ed softball tourney, entry fee of $150 is due Aug. 7. For entry forms and more softball info, contact Wendy at 262-206-4972, Dale Christopherson at 262-210-4661 or Bill Milatz at 262-492-7684. Visit event Facebook page for updates.
Family Day Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Includes “More Monarch Tales” from the Butterfly Man. Visit genevalakeconservancy.org for more information.
East Troy Railroad Museum hosts Chicago & Military Day Aug. 14, East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Trains run on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Revival of the Chicago, South Shore & South Bend railroad from 90 years ago, with five operating South Shore cars built in the 1920s. Also two 1924 Chicago Elevated Cars and a newly restored Chicago North Shore & Milwaukee Car. Event includes national park rangers from Indiana Dunes National Park to discuss history of the South Shore Line. Free tickets to active duty military members and veterans in uniform. Visit easttroyrr.org for ticket prices and more details.
Beer Barons of Lake Geneva Aug. 14, 12:30 to 4 p.m., boat tour departs from Lake Geneva Cruise Line, 812 Wrigley Drive. Geneva Lake cruise to Black Point Estate & Gardens. Learn about the history of beer barons who vacationed in the area, plus beer tasting program led by Black Point’s Michael Rehberg, historic brewery expert. Light snacks by Lake Geneva Country Meats and Heavenly Delights. Cost $68 per person, includes tours, tastings, snacks and souvenir mug. Visit Facebook event page to purchase tickets and for more information.