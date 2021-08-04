Happenings: 60th Walworth Corn & Brat Fest, 50th Linn Pig Roast on Saturday

DAS Fest USA Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, Walworth County Fairgrounds. New German festival includes an Oktoberfest tent, eight bands on three stages, German food and beer, market, carnival, Dachshund races, a 5K, stein hoisting and more. Hours Aug 13 are 3 to 11 p.m.; Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.dasfestusa.com for more information.

Book sale Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aram Public Library front yard. Library Friends’ annual summer sale, with proceeds to help the library. Expect hundreds of adult, children and teen books, DVDs and music CDs. The Friends are also seeking volunteers. To help with set up and take down, email friends@aramlibrary.org or call 262-728-3111.

The 41st Annual Art In The Park Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Over 80 artists exhibiting in various media for the juried fine art show, plus live music and a Just For Kids activity area. Hours are Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking and shuttle service both days from northeast corner of the parking lot at Home Depot, 550 N. Edwards Blvd.; and U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. Shuttles run every 20 minutes. Visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org for more details.