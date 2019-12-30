Happenings: A hike, a kids expo & the King's birthday

Meanwhile, parents can shop for children’s games, toys and learning devices as well as get information on sports and fitness classes, day cares and more.

Advance tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children. Visit the event Facebook page for more details.

On Sunday, Jan. 5, the Big Foot High School softball fundraiser is from 2 to 5 p.m. at 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.

Open to the community as well as past and present Big Foot High School and youth softball players and coaches, youth bowling starts at 2 p.m. Later, high schoolers will bowl.

A 50/50 raffle and bake sale are also planned.

Polar plunges & other happenings

In 1986, a few locals in a pub at South Queensferry, Scotland, suggested jumping into the icy waters of the Firth of Forth to cure a New Year’s Day hangover.

Hence, the Loony Dook — a South Queensferry tradition that, according to Atlas Obscura, seems a lot like what we call the polar bear plunge, when thousands wearing outrageous costumes run into a lake or river during the winter.