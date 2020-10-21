Happenings: Area trick-or-treat hours, town celebrates Oktoberfest

Note: While we strive for accuracy, circumstances beyond our control may force event cancellations and other changes to the information below. To have an event appear in this column, email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Trick-or-treat hours
While it might look and feel a little different this year, trick-or-treat will go on throughout the region.
Some communities are urging participants to follow safety measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat hours are as follows.
Bloomfield: 4 to 7 p.m. Visit bloomfield-wi.us to read a statement and list of safety guidelines issued by the community.
Burlington: Spooky City Trick-or-Treat & Festivities is scheduled downtown from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Village of Darien and the city of Delavan: Both communities will have trick-or-treating from 4 to 6 p.m. They also released a list of safety guidelines, which can be read at ci.delavan.wi.us/trick-or-treat-halloween-2020.
Town of Delavan: Noon to 3 p.m.
Elkhorn: 5 to 7 p.m.
Fontana: 4 to 7 p.m.
Genoa City: 4 to 7 p.m. Visit genoacity.info to read safety guidelines from the community.
Lake Geneva: Noon to 4 p.m.
Lyons: 4 to 6 p.m. Visit townoflyonswi.com for safety guidelines.
Williams Bay: 5 to 7 p.m.
More Halloween fun
Big Foot Recreation District’s Trunk-or-Treat Saturday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m., in the east lot of Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth.
Trunks will be spaced to promote social distancing, according to the district’s event page on Facebook.
Guests should bring their own hand sanitizer, but there will be stations at the event. Participants are also encouraged to wear masks, consume treats off-site and limit their time at the event to allow others to participate.
The annual Trinity Church Trunk-or-Treat is Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. The church is located at W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield.
Pumpkin painting, games, a free hot dog lunch and truck-or-treat stations are expected.
All over the age of 2 should wear a mask at the social distanced event, according to Trinity’s Facebook page.
A creative take on the whole trick-or-treat thing is the Elkhorn Recreation Department’s 6 Feet Trick-or Treat Friday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m.
The free event will have families go trick-or-treating along a path through Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn.
Here’s where it gets creative: Candy will be delivered via various gadgets and contraptions.
Visit the department’s Facebook page for more details.
Another Trunk-or-Treat is Oct. 31, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes.
Watch spooky movies outside on a 20-foot theater screen during Holiday Home Hauntober at Holiday Home Camp, 100 Holiday Home Camp Road, Williams Bay.
“Psycho” is screening Oct. 24, and the 2017 film “It” will play Oct. 31. All showings start at 7:30 p.m.
Screenings will occur on the camp’s “Haunted Hill Lawn,” in the woods, near outdoor fire pits.
Cost is $10 single admission, $40 per car up to six passengers, and $50 for cars with up to eight.
Visit the Holiday Home Camp or Outdoor Wisconsin Leadership School Facebook pages and click on the “events” tab to purchase tickets.
The 1963 horror classic “The Haunting” is the featured Halloween Movie in the Garden playing Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
The social distanced event will play in the Baker House lakefront garden, with fire pits lit and the bar open.
Visit the Baker House Facebook page for more details.
Halloween Family Fun Day is Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., Burlington.
Activities include scavenger hunt, archery, paintball and more. Visit burlingtonchamber.org for more information.
The Dan Patch Stables’ Haunted Hayride is 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31.
Rides are 20 to 25 minutes long on two tractor-pulled wagons, running continuously. Only 15 to 20 people are allowed per wagon, according to the Dan Patch website.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. The more kid-friendly rides are from 6 to about 6:45 p.m. Regular rides begin around 7 p.m.
Cost is $15 adults, $10 for ages 4 to 10, free for ages 3 and younger.
Also at the stables is the Haunted Barn, from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31.
Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.
Both the rides and the barn are cash only, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No reservations accepted.
The stables are on the property of Grand Geneva resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Go on a Haunted Woods Walk Oct. 23 and 24, at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Burlington. Tours start at 7 p.m., with the last tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Trail takes about 40 minutes.
Masks are required, as is registration. There is also a pre-screening procedure for guests. Cost is $6 to pre-register, $9 at the door. Visit the Haunted Hayride at Camp Ohdakota Facebook page for details.
Those looking for a different type of Halloween experience may want to take the trip to the Racine Zoo, which has its Halloween Glow drive-through adventure Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1., from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests drive in from 200 Goold St., following a pathway of Halloween light displays through the zoo.
Admission is $5 per person, free for children ages 2 and younger. Tickets are only available at the gate.
To learn more, visit www.racinezoo.org.
Something to enhance the Halloween mood from home, paranormal investigator Chad Lewis heads “Wisconsin’s Most Haunted Locations: The Scariest Places in Wisconsin” Oct. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Lake Geneva Public Library’s Zoom program covers phantom creatures, graveyard apparitions and more. Email rstrehlow@lakegeneva.lib.wi.us to register.
Oktoberfest in Delavan
Lake Geneva celebrated it, then Elkhorn. Now, the Delavan area will have its Oktoberfest.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Delavan Friends of the Park is hosting a variety of activities at the Community Park, located at Highway 50 and South Shore Drive.
German food, dancers, the Steve Meisner Band and more are scheduled for the Delavan Oktoberfest, which starts at noon.
Ax throwing, a sauerkraut eating competition and a trivia contest are also part of the activities.
Visit the Delavan Friends of the Park Facebook page for details.
Bingo cruise
While in Delavan, take the Fall Color BINGO Boat Cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St.
Play bingo, have lunch, enjoy the cash bar and witness the changing color of the leaves on Delavan Lake.
The cruise is from noon to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 11. Boarding starts 11:45 a.m.
Lunch menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, turkey bacon club sandwich and a warm apple crisp.
Cost is $30 for ages 13 and older, $15 for children ages 4 to 12.
Visit lakelawnresort.com or call 262-728-7950 for more details.
Pub & Grub Crawl
The Lake Geneva Jaycees and local businesses are trying something a little different this year with the Pub & Grub Crawl Oct. 23 to 25.
During the event, people can purchase a pull-tab wristband for $25 that comes with five tokens. The tokens can be redeemed for food or drink items at participating bars and restaurants.
There is no limit on the number of wristbands one can buy, and unused tabs can be redeemed for beverages at the 2021 Venetian Festival in Lake Geneva.
Visit lakegenevajaycees.org/pubcrawl for more information.
