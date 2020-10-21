Happenings: Area trick-or-treat hours, town celebrates Oktoberfest

Also at the stables is the Haunted Barn, from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31.

Ticket sales start each night at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger.

Both the rides and the barn are cash only, with tickets sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. No reservations accepted.

The stables are on the property of Grand Geneva resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

Go on a Haunted Woods Walk Oct. 23 and 24, at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road, Burlington. Tours start at 7 p.m., with the last tour starting at 9:20 p.m. Trail takes about 40 minutes.

Masks are required, as is registration. There is also a pre-screening procedure for guests. Cost is $6 to pre-register, $9 at the door. Visit the Haunted Hayride at Camp Ohdakota Facebook page for details.

Those looking for a different type of Halloween experience may want to take the trip to the Racine Zoo, which has its Halloween Glow drive-through adventure Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1., from 6 to 9 p.m.

Guests drive in from 200 Goold St., following a pathway of Halloween light displays through the zoo.